Isabella Ramdeen cops AIB Ladies' Golf title

In this July 31 photo, Trinidad and Tobago’s Isabella Ramdeen receives her prize for a silver medal performance in the girls’ 11-13 division at the Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf Championships in Puerto Rico. - Photo courtesy TTGA

Teenager Isabella Ramdeen rose above soggy conditions to capture the first flight title at the 2025 Ladies Golf Invitational, hosted by the St Andrews Golf Club Ladies Section and sponsored by AIB (Agostini Insurance Brokers) Ltd, on October 11-12.

Despite persistent rain that drenched the Moka course over the two days of play, Ramdeen held her composure to post a 15-over-par score over 27 holes — four shots clear of runner-up Elise Laborde.

Hailey Layne claimed top honours in the net division, while Kahlan Francis also had a strong showing among the day’s prize winners.

In the second flight, which completed 24 holes, veteran golfer Joanne Bryden marked a welcome return to competitive play by securing the title ahead of Gail Rajack of Brechin Castle. Juliana Jodhan-Boodram of Pointe-a-Pierre finished third.

And in the third flight, played under the Stableford format, where Symoniez Clouston prevailed with 39 points — one under the modified par of 40 for the 20 holes completed — narrowly edging Brenda Clarke, who finished with 36 points. The newly introduced fourth flight, played as a two-day Stableford contest, was won by Ann Marie Forde of the Tobago Ladies with 35 points (three under the modified par of 38 over 19 holes). Natasha Carmona of Brechin Castle followed in second with 28 points.

The invitational saw over 40 golfers take part across four divisions, but the weekend’s heavy rainfall disrupted play both days.

Only the first flight completed a full 18-hole round on day one, while all flights managed nine holes on the second day, before conditions forced an early halt.

Winners were eventually declared based on the shortened results — ensuring every division crowned a new champion.

Now in its 30th year, the Ladies Golf Invitational continues to stand as one of only two two-day tournaments in TT dedicated exclusively to women golfers.

The event welcomed players across all skill levels, reflecting the sport’s growing inclusivity. With the official handicap range recently expanded from 36 to 54, organisers introduced a 36-hole format for higher-handicap players — building on the success of the 18-hole one-day category first added two years ago.

An 18-hole day-two competition also catered to beginners still developing their game.

St Andrews ladies' captain Nicole Lawrence praised the growing network of women’s golf groups nationwide for their efforts in strengthening participation.

“Over the past three years, the ladies’ groups at every local club have organised tournaments specifically for female golfers, giving women more opportunities to compete and connect in a supportive environment,” Lawrence said.

She also commended the Tobago Ladies for their growing presence and dedication to developing women’s golf on the sister isle.

Mark Henderson, AIB executive director, joined players for the post-tournament ceremony.

“It was a spirited celebration of young, seasoned, and new golfers alike,” Lawrence said. “The weather may have been wet, but the enthusiasm and friendship on display made for a truly memorable weekend.”