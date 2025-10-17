Hillview stretch perfect run in east zone of SSFL championship division

Hillview College’s Jahmarley Ellis (L) goes past St George’s College’s Azarius Forgenie, during their Secondary Schools Football League championship division match, on October 3, at the Barataria Grounds. - Angelo Marcelle

A few schools will be aiming to strengthen their push towards the Secondary Schools Football League’s (SSFL) “Big 5” championship division playoffs when zonal play in the second tier continues in the five districts on October 17.

The five zonal winners will progress to the Big 5, which serves as the promotional tourney for the next premier division campaign, with the top three schools gaining promotion. The race to the top is particularly tight in the central, north and south championship zones, with Hillview College and Speyside Secondary distinguishing themselves in the east and Tobago zones with dominant showings to date.

Hillview (21 points) are large and in charge in the east zone and are the only team to maintain a perfect record across the divisions. On the last match day on October 14, a Hillview team which narrowly missed out on premier division promotion for the ongoing season, continued to flex their muscles in the second tier as they hammered the cellar-placed Holy Cross 9-0 with seven different players hitting the target. Jahmarley Ellis was the star in the demolition as he led Hillview with a hat-trick.

Hillview boast a six-point lead in the east standings and will be on a bye when the second-placed El Dorado East Secondary (15 points) meet Holy Cross on October 17.

In the north zone, there is currently a straight battle to the top between the two Mucurapo schools, as Mucurapo West (18 points) hold a marginal lead over rivals East Mucurapo Secondary (17 points). After the last match day on October 14, Mucurapo West saw their lead trimmed from three points to one as they were held to a 1-1 draw by the fifth-placed Tranquillity Secondary (eight points). Meanwhile, East Mucurapo cruised to a 3-0 win over St Francis Boys’ College.

On October 17, East Mucurapo will take on the third-placed Diego Martin Central (nine points), with Mucurapo West facing the cellar-placed Blanchisseuse Secondary (seven points).

In the south zone, as many as four teams still have interest in the Big 5 tournament as just three points separate the first-placed Palo Seco Secondary (15 points) from the fourth-placed Point Fortin East (12 points). In their last game, Palo Seco turned the group upside down when they got a 2-1 victory over previous leaders Pleasantville Secondary (14 points), who were bumped down to second on the six-team table.

On October 17, Pleasntville will try to get back to winning ways when they face the third-placed Siparia West Secondary at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field in Marabella from 3.40 pm, with Palo Seco playing Rio Claro West Secondary (six points) in Palo Seco.

In the central zone, Presentation College Chaguanas (18 points) head the zone on goal difference ahead of Couva West Secondary. Intriguingly, Presentation have played one game fewer than Couva West and the pair will likely leave it all on the line when they face off at the former’s ground on in their top-of-the-table clash on October 17. Meanwhile, the third-placed Chaguanas North Secondary (16 points) will do their best to make ground on the top two when they play Tabaquite Secondary (two points).

In Tobago, Speyside Secondary (21 points) already have one foot in the Big 5 door after racking up seven wins in eight games to assume an eight-point lead. In the upcoming match day, Speyside are expected to confirm that Big 5 spot when they play host to a Pentecostal Light and Life team which has already conceded more than 50 goals in the division. Bishop’s High School and Mason Hall Secondary (both 13 points) will clash as the hosts try to keep slim Big 5 hopes alive.

Central championship division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Presentation (Chaguanas)*7*6*0*1*24*7*17*18

Couva West*8*6*0*2*25*10*15*18

Chaguanas North*7*4*2*1*34*8*26*16

Carapichaima West*8*3*1*4*19*17*2*10

Tabaquite*8*0*2*6*9*30*-21*2

Cunupia High*8*0*2*6*6*45*-39*2

East championship division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Hillview*7*7*0*0*54*6*48*21

El Dorado East*6*5*0*1*22*4*18*15

Sangre Grande*6*2*0*4*9*32*-23*6

St George's*7*1*1*5*3*26*-23*4

Holy Cross*6*0*1*5*3*23*-20*1

North championship division standings:

Mucurapo West*8*5*3*0*19*10*9*18

East Mucurapo*8*5*2*1*27*6*21*17

Diego Martin Central*8*3*0*5*22*26*-4*9

St Francis*8*3*0*5*8*13*-5*9

Tranquillity*8*2*2*4*15*27*-12*8

Blanchisseuse*8*2*1*5*17*26*-19*7

South championship division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Palo Seco*7*4*3*0*20*9*11*15

Pleasantville*8*4*2*2*25*11*14*14

Siparia West*8*3*3*2*13*9*4*12

Point Fortin East*8*4*0*4*14*14*0*12

Rio Claro West*7*2*0*5*10*21*-11*6

Ste Madeleine*8*1*2*5*11*30*-19*5

Tobago championship division standings:

Speyside*8*7*0*1*44*3*41*21

Mason Hall*8*4*1*3*30*13*17*13

Bishop's High*7*4*1*2*23*14*9*13

Goodwood*7*4*1*2*17*13*4*13

Roxborough*5*1*1*3*4*19*-15*4

Pentecostal Light & Life*8*0*0*8*6*60*-54*0