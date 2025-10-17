Hackett: Masqueraders, artistes unable to get to Tobago for carnival

Models display costumes from Vogue Promotions' presentation Tobago Treasures at the launch of Tobago Carnival 2025 at the Comfort Inn Hotel. FILE PHOTO -

Secretary of Culture and Antiquities Zorisha Hackett has said masqueraders and even artistes are finding it difficult to get to Tobago for the annual October carnival, which officially gets under way from October 24-26.

At a media conference at the Office of the Chief Secretary at the Hochoy Charles Administrative Complex in Scarborough on October 16, Hackett said the THA has been unable to make significant gains when it comes to getting additional flights to the island.

Hackett said, “You must appreciate that there are challenges right now administratively with Caribbean Airlines (CAL) that are further compounding the issues we now face. We have been doing everything we can from this level; the letters have been written, the voices have been raised, conversations have been had. Right now, we’re just hoping that this thing happens in the way that it should.”

She said not only the masqueraders are facing challenges but so too are the artistes scheduled to perform at the events.

“I think that at this point we’ve done everything we can do and we’re just hoping and praying for CAL to really answer the pleas and cries of us as Tobagonians. We need these flights.”

She added: “I am going to remain hopeful. I hope that the team also remains hopeful that something is going to happen in very short order to ensure that we can get as many persons to this island to celebrate with us.”

She said the event is in its fourth year and organisers are still learning.

“This carnival is still in its infancy and so we’re tweaking as we go. We’re listening to our stakeholders; we’re listening to you the people of Tobago and so we’re going to get it right eventually.”

On October 15, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris called on CAL to increase its daily flights for the upcoming event. At a media conference, Morris said he has been in contact with CAL’s management who has informed him that no new flights have been or will be added.

He called on the Chief Secretary to collaborate with the Minority for the benefit of Tobago. He said, “If he requires us to go down to meet with CAL on this matter, this is a serious matter, let us go down together and get CAL to act on behalf of the people of Tobago, TT, and this product that we are trying to develop which is the Tobago carnival.”

In the interim, The Port Authority has added additional roundtrips on the TT Spirit between the islands on October 22. This sailing is expected to depart Trinidad at 8.30 am, and depart Tobago at 2 pm.

The authority said sailings are available from Tobago on October 22-26 with additional availability on October 29, while sailings from Trinidad are available from October 25-29 as four of the inter-island vessels will operate outside the regular schedule to move passengers to and from the island.

Last month, president of the Tobago October Carnival Association (TOCO) Dexter Sandy said he was hopeful that additional means of transportation on both the airbridge and seabridge would be realised in time for the event.

At that time, Sandy made an appeal to the Assembly for assistance, noting that one of the things that the bandleaders will hold the Assembly accountable for is support in getting more masqueraders to the island

The carnival comes alive on October 17 with Monarchs of Mas at 8 pm in Scarborough. The other events are as follows:

October 18 - Pan Omega

October 22 - Tobago Soca Titans

October 23 - Calypso Monarch Competition

October 23 - Rox GLO

October 25 - Tobago Dutty J’ouvert

October 25 - Steelpan and Powder

October 25 - Night Mas

October 26 - Traditional Mas

October 26 - Parade of Bands