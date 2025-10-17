Food vendors robbed minutes apart in Central Trinidad

- File photo

Two food vendors in Chaguanas and Freeport were robbed less than ten minutes apart on October 16 by bandits who escaped in a similar car.

In the first incident, the victim, a 43-year-old Trincity man was at Darwish Arabian and Local Cuisine along the Chaguanas Main Road around 10.55 pm when three men got out of a silver Nissan AD Wagon and announced a robbery.

One of the men was armed with a gun and another with a cutlass.

The victim became fearful and gave the men the cash register which contained an undisclosed sum of cash.

The suspects then got back into the car and drove off.

Nine minutes later, at 11.04 pm, a 34-year-old food vendor from Chase Village was conducting sales along Southern Main Road, Chase Village, when three men approached him.

One of the men was armed with a gun and they demanded he give them any cash and valuables he had.

One of the suspects searched him and took $300 cash from his pockets.

The suspects then escaped in a waiting silver-coloured wagon.

PC Mendoza and PC Dickson of the Chaguanas and Freeport Police Stations, respectively, are investigating the robberies.

Police have not said if the robberies are connected.