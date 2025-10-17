Ex-regiment chief 'moves on', endorses Col Edwards

Col Keston Charles -

Former commanding officer of the TT Regiment, Col Keston Charles, has expressed gratitude to the men and women of the regiment as he officially handed over command to Colonel Dwayne Edwards.

In a Facebook post on the TT Regiment’s page on October 17, Charles, who served as the 20th commanding officer, extended heartfelt thanks to members of the unit for their “unwavering dedication, professionalism, and support” during his tenure.

“I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to each of you for your unwavering dedication, professionalism, and support throughout my tenure as commanding officer of the TT Regiment,” the post said.

“You continue to uphold the proud traditions and standards and for this I am extremely thankful. As I move on, I have handed over duties to Colonel D Edwards.”

The message was addressed to the Regiment.

Charles was appointed to the role on July 10, 2023.

Two months ago, he was sent on over 600 days’ leave, in the wake of changes in leadership roles within the force. However, 24 hours later, it was rescinded.

Via the post, Charles endorsed Edwards, “I have full confidence in his abilities and in your continued professionalism and co-operation as he assumes this role.

“I encourage you all to remain focused, disciplined, and united in your service to the nation. Continue to uphold the values that define us as the Regiment. Thank you once again for your steadfast service and support. Stay strong and blessings to you all.”

On October 7, Captain Don Polo, the former commanding officer of the Coast Guard, was appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), replacing Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel.

Daniel’s appointment was revoked by President Christine Kangaloo, acting on the advice of Defence Minister Wayne Sturge after consultation with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, head of the National Security Council.

On October 16, Kangaloo, who serves as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, received a courtesy visit from Commodore Polo at the President’s House.

A post on the President’s Facebook page on October 17 said, “The CDS is responsible, to the commander-in-chief, for the command, management, discipline and effective employment of the Armed Forces (TT Regiment, TT Coast Guard, TT Air Guard and TT Defence Force Reserves).”

The President offered “sincere congratulations” and best wishes to Polo "as he assumes the mantle of leadership of the TT Defence Force.”