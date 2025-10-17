Ex-foreign minister on US strikes: Don't break the law to uphold the law

Former Foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne. FILE PHOTO -

Former foreign affairs minister Dr Amery Browne has condemned the government’s response to a recent US strike on an alleged drug boat, which is alleged to have killed two Trinidadians among four others on a vessel in international waters.

He said from the onset of US military mobilisation in the region, the PNM has advised the government to consider its position very carefully.

“But in a very cavalier and belligerent fashion, the Prime Minister and ministers have firmly associated themselves saying things like, ‘Kill them violently,’ and not demanding any evidence, locations, identification, assistance in finding remains or anything along those lines,” he told media outside the Red House moments before the start of the budget debate on October 17.

“Here we are and now it is affecting our own people. The Prime Minister is dodging the media, not responding to questions and the Defence Minister and others are now finding themselves hiding on this very fundamental question.

“When Colombians were reportedly affected, the Prime Minister responded in a very dismissive way to the president of Colombia. This is not what TT is about. We believe in domestic law, international law and maritime law."

He said the government's position would definitely have a negative impact on TT’s relationship with its regional and international partners.

“This is the first time we’ve found ourselves positioning this country in such an unfortunate manner within Caricom and within the hemisphere.

“We are on the eve of a campaign to sit on the UN Security Council when we’ve made ourselves a satellite state and farmed out our foreign policy and associating ourselves with matters that are very questionable with respect to consistency in international law.”

He said this damages TT’s profile and our prospects within Caricom, the hemisphere and across the world.

“I’m hoping that better sense will prevail and the government will adjust their rhetoric and foreign-policy position to be more in line with the principles and standards of TT and the UN charter.

“We want better and we must demand better for TT. while at the same time supporting lawful, robust action against the narcotics trade.

“You can have both things, you don’t have to break the law to advance it.”

Former prime minister Stuart Young also expressed his concerns about the incident and others before it.

“I am a believer and an advocate for due process and proportionality, so what I see going on does bother me. I’m also an advocate for our region remaining a zone of peace. There is no support on my behalf and on the opposition’s behalf for narcotics and narcotic trafficking. It has always been a scourge on our society and it should be dealt with severely but you have to follow due process “

He said the government’s position does not fall in line with the foreign policy that TT has always followed.

“Following the UN charter, we believe in non-intervention, non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign countries."

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles expressed concerns for her constituents in part of Las Cuevas.

“As fishermen in particular, because I’m going by the reports, there must be a concern for those who have a legitimate expectation, where you are a fisherman, that’s where you earn your living,

“I’m sure the people of Las Cuevas, Blanchissuese, La Fillette, and of course other areas, wherever you go fishing, you would definitely be concerned about such an activity, and so far as the PNM’s position is, we still maintain that our area should be a zone of peace.” (with reporting by Paula Lindo)