CSO: Inflation eases to 1% in September

Lydia Baptiste fills her basket at Mr One Stop Mart, Tumpuna Road North, Arima, on October 15. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CONSUMERS got a small reprieve in September as overall prices rose at a slower pace than in recent months, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistical Office (CSO).

The CSO said the inflation rate for September 2025 – the change in prices compared to September 2024 – was one per cent, down from 1.4 per cent in August.

The comparative rate for the same period last year (September 2024 over September 2023) was 0.4 per cent.

The CSO reported that the all-items index, which measures the average movement in the prices of goods and services purchased by households, stood at 125.4 in September, representing a 0.2 per cent drop from August 2025.

Food prices, which make up one of the largest components of household spending, also fell during the month.

The CSO reported that the food and non-alcoholic beverages index declined by 0.8 per cent, moving from 153.6 in August to 152.4 in September.

"The decrease was mainly owing to lower prices for several common food items, which included tomatoes, fresh whole chickens, frozen whole chickens, melongene, melon, pimento, fresh carite, garlic, hot peppers and eddoes," CSO said.

However, those price drops were partly offset by increases in other everyday items such as cucumber, Irish potatoes, cabbage, bottled water, chilled or frozen turkey parts, soya bean oil, pork ham, fresh shrimp, split peas and other fruit drinks.

Apart from food, the CSO noted small changes in a few other sections.

The clothing and footwear index fell by 0.3 per cent, while the health index declined by 0.1 per cent.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco inched up by 0.1 per cent, and all other sections remained unchanged.

These adjustments reflect the average price movements recorded in stores, markets and other retail outlets across the country for the month of September.

The CSO’s monthly inflation report tracks how prices change for a standard set of goods and services purchased by consumers – known as the "basket of goods."

The CSO’s release came four days after the government presented the national budget for 2025/2026 in Parliament on October 13.

Although the statistical office did not link the data to any fiscal measures, the report gives the first official look at consumer prices following the budget presentation.

The agency’s monthly bulletin also reminded users that to link the previous base of the index (January 2003 = 100) to the current base (January 2015 = 100), the all-items index of the new base should be multiplied by 2.307.

The CSO compiles its consumer price index using data collected from retailers, supermarkets, produce markets and service providers nationwide.

The office said all information presented in its September 2025 release reflects the official record of price changes for that month and represents the most current assessment of inflation trends across the country.