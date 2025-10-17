Come clean on collapse of import cover

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: According to a report in a daily newspaper, TT’s import cover has fallen to 5.4 months. This is the lowest level seen in decades. That figure should send a chill through every policymaker and citizen alike, because import cover is one of the clearest measures of our economic stability. It tells us how long our foreign reserves could sustain national imports if foreign earnings were suddenly disrupted.

When the PNM came into office in 2015, the import cover stood at roughly 11 months. Over its ten years in power, it gradually declined to around eight months by early 2025. That drop, while concerning, occurred over a full decade marked by energy shocks, global inflation, and the covid19 pandemic.

But what’s truly alarming is the pace of decline under the UNC. In just five short months. From eight months to five months in less than half a year represents a sharper fall than in the entire previous ten-year period. This suggests that something more serious is at play. Either unsustainable foreign exchange spending, mismanagement of reserves, a failure to restore investor and export confidence, or all of the above.

Government supporters may argue that the PNM left a fragile economy behind, but five months into office the UNC cannot escape responsibility for policy direction. The speed of this collapse indicates either a lack of control or a lack of understanding of the urgency of the problem. TT cannot afford another bout of foreign exchange panic.

It is time for the Finance Minister and the Central Bank to come clean with the country. What policies have caused such a steep slide in reserves? Are we seeing capital flight, excessive imports, or the drawdown of savings to fund short-term consumption?

The numbers don’t lie: the economy is bleeding reserves faster than at any point in recent memory. The government must act quickly – and transparently – to restore confidence before this slide becomes a freefall.

OSEI BENN

D'Abadie