Chloe Fraser impresses despite World Table Tennis Youth Contender exit

Trinidad and Tobago’s Chloe Fraser in action at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender in Montenegro on October 15. - Photo courtesy World Table Tennis

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Chloe Fraser bowed out of the World Table Tennis Youth Contender in Podgorica, Montenegro on October 16, after putting up a valiant showing against the globe’s rising talents.

Fraser had her fine run of performances come to an unlucky end in the round of 16 of the girls’ singles Under-17 division on October 14, before she was eliminated in the Under-19 singles round of 32.

At the Verde Complex, Fraser did well to battle through the earlier U17 rounds but was stopped by Japanese Yumiko Katori just before the quarter-finals. Katori defeated Fraser 11-6, 11-5, 11-6.

The TT player started her singles campaign with a. Comfortable 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 victory over Katarina Franeta of the host nation, competing out of group nine.

She then defeated Indian Naisha Rewaskar 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 13-11) in her final group match.

Into the round of 32, Fraser showed mettle by producing an 11-7, 11-5, 11-3 win over Israeli Polina Ternovykh before going down to her Japanese opponent in the following round.

Later on, a fearless Fraser embraced the more challenging U19 singles division, and managed to notch one win from three matches.

Fraser lost her opening group nine test 7-11, 4-11, 7-11 to Japanese Aoba Takahashi but rebounded to trump Serbian Isra Milosavljevic 11-3, 11-4, 11-1 in the second tie.

Into the round of 32, Fraser won the opening set 11-5 versus Spanish player Martina Sans. However, Sans rallied back to win the second 11-4, and stormed on to an 11-8, 11-4 triumph over Fraser.