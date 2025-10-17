Chloe Fraser impresses despite World Table Tennis Youth Contender exit
TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Chloe Fraser bowed out of the World Table Tennis Youth Contender in Podgorica, Montenegro on October 16, after putting up a valiant showing against the globe’s rising talents.
Fraser had her fine run of performances come to an unlucky end in the round of 16 of the girls’ singles Under-17 division on October 14, before she was eliminated in the Under-19 singles round of 32.
At the Verde Complex, Fraser did well to battle through the earlier U17 rounds but was stopped by Japanese Yumiko Katori just before the quarter-finals. Katori defeated Fraser 11-6, 11-5, 11-6.
The TT player started her singles campaign with a. Comfortable 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 victory over Katarina Franeta of the host nation, competing out of group nine.
She then defeated Indian Naisha Rewaskar 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 13-11) in her final group match.
Into the round of 32, Fraser showed mettle by producing an 11-7, 11-5, 11-3 win over Israeli Polina Ternovykh before going down to her Japanese opponent in the following round.
Later on, a fearless Fraser embraced the more challenging U19 singles division, and managed to notch one win from three matches.
Fraser lost her opening group nine test 7-11, 4-11, 7-11 to Japanese Aoba Takahashi but rebounded to trump Serbian Isra Milosavljevic 11-3, 11-4, 11-1 in the second tie.
Into the round of 32, Fraser won the opening set 11-5 versus Spanish player Martina Sans. However, Sans rallied back to win the second 11-4, and stormed on to an 11-8, 11-4 triumph over Fraser.
