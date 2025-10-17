Carter looks to build on backstroke bronze from first leg of Swimming World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter . - (FILE PHOTO)

Ace Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter will aim to carry over his solid form into the second leg of the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, which will be held in Westmont, Illinois, USA, from October 17-19.

In the first leg of the Swimming World Cup, which was held from October 10-12 in Carmel, Indiana, Carter landed a bronze medal in the men’s 50-metre backstroke and placed fourth and fifth respectively in the finals of the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events.

In Westmont, Carter will first hit the pool in heat six of the 50m freestyle, which swims off from 1.02 pm on October 17. Carter will swim out of lane four and will be hoping to put in a strong performance to advance to the final, which will be held at 8.09 pm on the same day.

In Carmel, the 29-year-old Carter had the seventh-fastest time in the 50m freestyle heats, a clocking of 21.42 seconds. Carter improved that time in the final as he clocked 21.12 to just finish outside of the medals in fourth. The 50m freestyle final was won by US swimmer Chris Juliano (20.83), with his countryman Jack Alexy (20.88) claiming silver. The bronze went to Canada’s Ilya Kharun in 20.89.

Carter will have the 20-year-old Kharun for company when he lines up in the 50m freestyle heats in Westmont, as well as Bahamian Lamar Taylor, who bagged silver in the 50m freestyle at the Junior Pan American Games in August. Juliano will contest heat seven, with Alexy swimming in the eighth and final heat.

Carter is on the start list for both the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke heats, which swim off simultaneously on October 18, to go along with the 50m butterfly heats a day later.

The third leg of the short course Swimming World Cup will be held from October 23-25 in Ontario, Canada.