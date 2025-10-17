Carib Brewery, Angostura announce increased prices

A slow day for Shy's Bar at Point-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando, on October 16. - Innis Francis

LOCAL beverage giants Carib Brewery and Angostura have announced sharp price increases across their alcoholic portfolios, following the government’s decision to double excise duties on spirits, beer and tobacco in the 2026 national budget.

Finance minister Davendranath Tancoo, in his October 13 presentation, revealed that excise on spirits has increased from $79.25 to $158.50 per litre of pure alcohol, while beer duties rose from $5.14 to $10.28 by gravity.

Cigarette excise doubled from $5.26 to $10.52 per pack of 20, effective immediately under Legal Notice No 376.

Excise duty is a tax charged on goods manufactured within a country and payable when those goods leave bonded warehouses for sale on the domestic market.

By contrast, customs duty is applied to imported goods when they enter the country.

As a result, excise increases directly affect local manufacturers such as Carib Brewery and Angostura before similar adjustments appear on imported products.

Customs duty changes on imported alcohol are expected later, pending review by the Solicitor General’s office.

Carib Brewery announced on October 16 that its new prices would take effect immediately, describing the changes as a “responsible and measured response” to the government’s move.

“While this change affects some of our beverages, we have worked diligently to keep prices as low as possible, and are only adjusting prices where absolutely necessary,” the company said in its statement.

The company confirmed that its suggested retail prices for Carib, Stag and Pilsner have risen to $13 per bottle, from about $10 previously.

The suggested retail price for Royal Extra Stout is now $15, up from just under $10, while Heineken and Guinness are now both priced at $22, up from a previous suggested price of just under $16.

Non-alcoholic drinks such as Malta and Shandy are now $10, previously $7.50, but there are no changes for Smirnoff Ice, Caribe Hard Cider, Vitamalt, Ginseng-Up, Smalta, Rockstone Tonic Wine, or Heineken 0.0.

Carib said it aimed to “balance economic reality with our responsibility to customers and consumers,” adding that it would continue to invest in “our People, Brands, Infrastructure and Country,” while maintaining product quality and accessibility.

At the same time, Angostura announced that its new prices would take effect on October 17, one day later.

In its statement, the company said it had “absorbed increases in input costs through improved productivity, energy efficiency and innovation” in previous years, but that “this recent increase in excise duty now requires price adjustments to ensure business continuity and the continued employment of our workforce of over 537 citizens.”

Angostura said it “fully supports the Government’s efforts to strengthen fiscal sustainability and national development,” and reaffirmed its commitment to “maintaining the world-class quality of our rums and bitters, supporting our local economy and supply chain, and promoting Trinidad and Tobago’s brands in over 170 international markets.”

According to its new price list, a 750ml bottle of Angostura 1919 now carries a suggested retail price of $349.99, up from $299.99. The 750ml White Oak is listed at $154.99, while the 1.75L size is $334.99.

Forres Park Puncheon, one of the best-selling overproof rums, has increased to $549.99 for the 1.75L bottle.

Premium labels such as Angostura 1824 now retail for $424.99, Angostura 1787 Fifteen-Year-Old for $459.99, and Angostura Symphony for $544.99.

When Newsday visited several bars in San Fernando and Port of Spain on October 16, most had not yet adjusted their retail prices, as they were still selling from stock delivered before Carib Brewery’s announcement.

Bar owners said they expected increases once new supplies arrived.

At Edge Restaurant and Bar on Keate Street, a patron from La Romaine criticised the timing of the increases. “My opinion is they should have leave the price. It already hard.

Plenty people get fired for the year already, so people kinda hard-up for money right now. That’s why people turning to illegal activities. So anything raise, to me, is a problem to the people. The rich don’t feel it – it’s the poor,” he said.

Another patron, Richardson, added, “I find they have no right to increase alcohol because remember some people not working no where and they have no income.”

At Shy Bar on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, Chantelle John, from south Trinidad, said she expected the increase to be minor.

“Dat is nothing. It don’t matter. I will still buy my beers. Many people complaining but not me,” she said.

While John speculated that the increase would be “only by a dollar or so,” Carib’s listed retail price for its flagship beer has risen from $9.60 in August 2024 to $13.00, effective October 16 – an increase of more than 35 per cent.

Another customer at the same venue said the increases would change social habits: “People will stop calling ‘a rounds’ and instead buy for themselves only.”

A pensioner, also interviewed at Shy Bar, said he manages his alcohol consumption within a fixed budget.

“I’m not an alcoholic for one. And two, I only have beers when I get my little pension.

“Whenever I get my money, I have my entertainment money, I have my groceries money, I have my bills money. Entertainment money mustn’t clash with groceries and bills money. And that’s the mistake many Trinidadians make,” he said, adding that he would reduce his consumption if necessary.

Some view the excise duty increase as one of the most consequential fiscal measures in the 2025/2026 budget.

Tancoo said the move was intended to “improve revenue collection and promote responsible consumption,” noting that the last major revision to alcohol and tobacco duties occurred nearly a decade ago.

Consumers are expected to feel the full effect of the price hikes within days as bars deplete existing inventory.

Both Carib Brewery and Angostura have said they remain committed to supporting the local economy, protecting employment and maintaining product quality despite the new tax burden.

(With reporting by Innis Francis)