Budget: new ideas, old strategies

JUDGING BY some of the glowing remarks in the wake of the budget presentation, it’s fair to say that, pockets of scepticism aside, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo got the job done – he plastered a political solution over a complex economic problem. This has, for the time being, placated many who interpreted his offering as a “people’s budget” (whatever that means).

Naturally, the unions are pleased with their increases, which are tied to no productivity parameters or any realistic prospects for revenue growth. Several analysts have suggested this budget rests rather shakily on energy price projections that the global market isn’t likely to honour.

The budget appears to shift the burden from ordinary working-class citizens, previously targeted through the demented, botched property tax regime and other extractive measures, to banks, insurance companies, landlords and the unregulated rental market, etc. Tancoo, however, knows this is akin to asking passengers to stand on the high side of a sinking ship.

Costs will be passed on to consumers, taxi drivers won’t lower their fares – water will find its level. Even so, hearing MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West Stuart Young invoke the spectre of cost migration to the average Joe is a species of hypocrisy rarely seen in the wild.

Young and his cohort had no problem placing increased costs directly on the necks of the public, through the property tax, online tax, gas subsidy removal and other means of economic torture. This is perhaps the only distinction between this administration’s budgetary “strategy” and budgets of the PNM – ultimately, it’s all searching for coins hidden in the couch, rather than aggressively leveraging other potential avenues of income.

The budget was far more worrying for what was not said. At a post-presentation forum, Minister Tancoo told the gathering, “If we get the price of oil that we get, the improvements in manufacturing, agricultural, tourism and other productive sectors, TT will start to see developments earlier than expected.” That’s a hell of a lot of ifs. Such improvements don’t come about by accident, but are the fruit of policy and investments made to deliver the outcomes that, more often than not, we sit and wait for rather than work towards.

In agriculture, for example, the allocation this time around is less than it was in the previous budget. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing if the money is used wisely. Perhaps in the budget debate there will be more details on where this allocation will be applied to bolster production to meet local needs and support growth in export sectors like fine cocoa.

Aside from detailing the endless sins of the previous administration in the debate, this question must be answered: Where will that money go? How is it going to be apportioned specifically to aid in land development, agricultural access roads, food crop diversification, revitalising citrus cultivation and encouraging the expansion of existing mango plantations to meet healthy demand? It would be helpful to hear the brass tacks on the transformation of different aspects of the sector.

There also needs to be a clear indication of how the government plans to evolve agriculture for the increased effects of climate change. Our problem as a nation hasn’t always been a paucity of progressive ideas. The devil is in the implementation. Where there’s no clear policy and accountability to make sure that what’s on paper becomes reality, room for corruption and waste becomes available. Money for nothing in particular becomes money for anything, including dubious projects.

Perhaps it’s asking too much of a budget presentation, which is supposed to be a fiscal policy statement. Still, the public should have a clear sense of the overarching philosophy that’s supposed to get us out of this economic bog.

For example, the reopening of the hotel school was received enthusiastically, although it wasn’t made clear how the challenges that hobbled the institution for years before its closure are going to be tackled. Moreover, where does its resurrection fit into an overall plan to aggressively market the island in the short term to take advantage of, say, the upcoming peak winter travel season?

Ministers haven’t been short of posting pictures on Facebook, so there are regular touches with the public. However, there is considerably less detail on programmes being rolled out in those ministries to deliver the change the public voted for.

This administration has had nearly ten years to hit the ground running. Hopefully, buried somewhere in the budget is a vision for TT that goes beyond shuffling the cards.