Bandits force man to take them home with him

Bandits in Glencoe forced a man to take them home with him, before robbing him and his son and escaping with his SUV.

The 58-year-old victim left the Princes Casino at West Mall at around 11.15 pm on October 16 to head home.

However, upon reaching the corner of Rodney Road and Schullere Street, Carenage, he saw a silver SUV parked in the middle of the road, preventing him from passing.

A suspect armed with a cutlass and another with a gun, both wearing masks and gardening gloves, got out of the SUV, ran up to him, stretched their hands into his vehicle and unlocked the doors.

They got into his van, threatened him and ordered him to drive to his home.

The man became fearful and followed their instructions as the silver SUV drove closely behind them.

When they got to his home, the bandits took him inside and went to his 24-year-old son’s room and announced a robbery.

They tied up both men, threatened them and ordered them to hand over any valuables.

The bandits grabbed $11,000 from a table in the man’s bedroom, his son’s $2,100 black iPhone 12 Pro Max, the keys to his SUV and left.

The son quickly untied himself and the man before they contacted the police, who were able to intercept the man’s SUV in St James.

A suspect was held and is currently helping WPC Douglas of the Carenage Police Station with the investigation.

Meanwhile, police are looking for two suspects who robbed a San Juan woman in Woodbrook that same night.

Around 8.35 pm, the woman was walking towards her car, which was parked on the western side of Fitt Street, Woodbrook.

As she neared a bar, two men approached her and grabbed her hands.

The first suspect snatched a gold-coloured beera valued $25,000 from her right hand while the other suspect forcefully removed five gold bracelets worth $15,000 from her left hand.

The men then shoved her to the ground and ran south along Fitt Street before they got into a silver-coloured Nissan Almera and drove off.

PC Dopwell of the Woodbrook Police Station is investigating.