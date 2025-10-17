Appeal Court partially upholds ruling in El Socorro property dispute

Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell - Photo courtesy the Judiciary of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

The Court of Appeal has partially upheld a ruling that quashed demolition orders issued by the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation (SLRC) against two property owners in El Socorro.

In a ruling earlier in October, the Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, Gillian Lucky, and Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell found that the corporation acted unfairly in enforcing building regulations without conducting a sufficient inquiry or ensuring procedural fairness.

In the ruling, delivered by Justice Donaldson-Honeywell, the court held that while local authorities had a statutory duty to enforce planning and public health laws, enforcement must comply with natural justice and constitutional safeguards.

The appeal related to a lawsuit involving the regional corporation and brothers Primnath Geelal and Rupnarine Geelal.

The dispute began when the corporation issued several “show cause” and “demolition” notices between 2017 and 2018, alleging that the Geelals had built unauthorised additions, including a third floor and encroaching structures, without approval under the Public Health Ordinance and Municipal Corporations Act. The Geelals maintained that the buildings dated back over 40 years, with only minor cosmetic changes since 2014.

The High Court had quashed all three notices, ruling that the corporation acted irrationally and with unreasonable delay. The corporation appealed, contending that the High Court erred in finding the notices were procedurally unfair. It contended there was no statutory limitation preventing enforcement actions after an extended period and that delay did not render the enforcement unlawful.

The SLRC further maintained that its actions were part of its statutorily mandated procedure for ensuring compliance with building regulations.

The Appeal Court agreed in part, upholding the High Court’s decision to nullify a December 2017 demolition notice for procedural unfairness and breach of due process, but reinstating a subsequent show cause notice.

In her ruling, Justice Donaldson-Honeywell found no evidence of bias or bad faith. She, however, held that the corporation had “bungled” the process rather than acted maliciously.

The court stressed that an oral hearing must now be held to allow the first respondent, Primnath Geelal, to present full evidence on whether the disputed works were structural or merely cosmetic.

The corporation was ordered to hold the hearing by January 30, 2026, with Primnath Geelal

required to respond in writing by November 30. Failure to meet those deadlines will result in the enforcement process being deemed concluded, with no further threat of demolition.

Costs were awarded to the Geelals, with the corporation directed to pay two-thirds of assessed costs to Primnath Geelal and full costs to his brother, Rupnarine, who was never served with any notice.

“There can be no definitive blueprint for planning regulation enforcement actions. Each case turns on its own facts,” Justice Donaldson-Honeywell noted in the ruling.

Representing the corporation were John Jeremie, SC, Anisa Kallap and Alana Rambaran. The Geelals were represented by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, Kingsley Walesby, Vijaya Maharah and Nyala Badal.