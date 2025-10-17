Acting CoP: Murder spike not enough reason to extend SoE

Junior Benjamin -

ACTING Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin says any decision on regarding an extension to the current state of emergency (SoE) will be made when the substantive CoP returns. Benjamin, however, believes the spike in murders this month is not reason enough alone to extend it.

CoP Allister Guevarro is currently away on official police business representing TT at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference and exposition in Denver, Colorado. He returns to duty on October 23, and the SoE is so far scheduled to end on October 28.

There have been 299 murders for the year with more than two dozen recorded in the past two weeks despite the ongoing state of emergency.

The spike has been noticeable as October is the only month so far for the year which has seen figures (28) comparable to the murder toll for the same month last year (27).

The murder toll for every other month so far this year has been considerably lower than last year’s figure.

Acknowledging the increase this month, Benjamin said, “We are at the point where we recognise that there's still a spike, especially when we look at the trajectory and how much we have reached thus far compared to all the months.”

He said police, though, are being guided by data in their approach to tackling the issue.

“We are looking at the patterns. So far we recognise the North Eastern division as well as the Northern North and to a limited extent, Central division, are the areas of great concern this month where we've seen that kind of spike or increase compared to the figures that we had last year.”

He said, with a long weekend approaching, greater attention would also be paid to communities in the divisions that were experiencing an uptick in crime.

“We would be putting different operations together to address the overall spike in crime.

“We are also going to be looking out for the areas of spikes where we're seeing it. The hotspots and the priority offenders would be areas that we are targeting over the long weekend.”

The annual toll to date, however, is considerably less than last year’s which saw TT record 501 murders between January 1 and October 15, 2024, a fact Benjamin also noted.

Asked if any consideration was being given to extending the SoE, Benjamin was guarded in his answer.

He noted that decision would be made when Guevarro returned, but suggested it was not prudent to make such a decision based only on a spike in murders over a two-week period.

“We have seen a tremendous reduction (in murders) overall. By my calculations we have 200 murders less than we had last year, which is still well over a 40 per cent decline.”

He added a decision of such gravity could not be fuelled by panic and noted statistics pointed to a usual increase in murders during the latter half of the year.

“There can be a concern, and a legitimate concern at that. But we anticipated that there would have been a spike coming after July. It is the norm."

Benjamin said police have done well to curtail it until now, but reiterated policing strategies were being adapted to address the situation.

“We anticipated it and we have already put things in place and will continue to put things in place to address those concerns. So we are ready to deal with what we are seeing in front of us.”

He explained with Christmas around the corner, police are also preparing to ramp up co-ordinated operations even more.

“Even the different divisions and sections within the TT Police Service (TTPS) are assisting to curb the situation, especially coming on to the Christmas time.”