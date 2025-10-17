$354m decline in OPM expenditure for fiscal year

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at a media conference after the budget at the Red House on October 13. - Faith Ayoung

THERE has been a decline in the projected expenditure for the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in the new fiscal year. This information is contained in the Draft Estimates for Recurrent Expenditure which was laid in the House of Representatives on October 13, when the 2025/2026 budget was presented.

The documents show the estimated expenditure for 2026 being $494,093,600, down from $848,598,680 in 2025. This represents a decrease of $354,505,080. One of the factors which may have contributed to this decrease was the removal of the Gender and Child Affairs Division from the OPM.

The division existed here under the former PNM administration. After the April 28 general election, the division was transferred to the Social Development Ministry. Expenditure for cabinet-appointed bodies for 2026 increased from $31,000,000 to $45,000,000. Among these bodies is the National Security Council which is chaired by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The OPM's estimates also caters for additional responsibilities under its portfolio such as the National Self-Help Commission. The commission previously reported to the Sport and Community Development Ministry under the PNM. After the election, that ministry was replaced by the Sport and Youth Affairs Ministry and the Culture and Community Development Ministry.

The 2026 allocated expenditure for the commission under the OPM is $10,737,000. A TT Gazette notice on October 4 announced a reorganisation of ministerial responsibilities. This is different from a cabinet reshuffle where individual ministers are reassigned to different portfolios.

That notice placed the commission, Heritage Buildings, constitutional reform, the National Trust, National Library Services and the National Library and Information System Authority, Home Improvement Grants Policy, Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP) and Government Aided Self-Help Housing Programme (GASH) under the OPM.

Persad-Bissessar does not oversee the OPM's portfolio on her own. She is assisted by Ministers in the OPM Barry Padarath and Darrell Allahar and OPM parliamentary secretary Nicholas Morris. Padarath is also Public Utilities Minister and Morris is also parliamentary secretary in the Caricom and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In his budget presentation on October 13, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said Persad-Bissessar will have direct oversight over all major budget items by chairing a Financial Oversight & Appropriations Committee (FOAC). Tancoo will be the FOAC's deputy chairman.

He said, "This committee will work alongside the relevant ministry representatives and stakeholders to ensure the execution and proper management of state resources.

The FOAC, Tancoo continued, will screen major expense items, investment opportunities, projects and funding proposals at a strategic level. He added that the FOAC will provide oversight and governance to advance proposals before the consideration of Cabinet and Cabinet's finance and general purposes committee.