10% offer to public servants may have led to TTUTA head's defeat

The government’s decision to grant public servants a ten per cent pay increase on the eve of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) elections on October 14 may have sealed the fate of outgoing president Martin Lum Kin.

His successor, Crystal Bevin Ashe, cautiously suggested that Lum Kin’s acceptance of a five per cent wage offer from the former administration on the eve of the April 28 general election — “among other issues” — may have contributed to his defeat in Tuesday’s vote.

“I don’t want to comment too much on that, but we are going to do things a little differently,” Ashe told Newsday. “The main thing is that the membership wants to be communicated with, and you can’t vex with them for that. Anybody you are representing — if you are making decisions on their behalf — they should be kept in the loop, they should be informed,” he said, alluding to a lack of consultation over the wage agreement.

“This is something TTUTA would have lacked over the years,” Ashe added.

Despite the circumstances, Ashe described Lum Kin as “a pleasant, soft-spoken gentleman” about whom he had “nothing negative to say.” He said Lum Kin called to congratulate him after the results were announced. Ashe secured 3,546 votes, while Lum Kin garnered 1,019.

In an interview on October 16, Ashe clarified earlier remarks about reopening wage negotiations with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), now that the Public Services Association (PSA) — which had rejected the earlier five per cent offer — will receive ten per cent for the 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 bargaining periods.

However, Ashe noted that until he is officially installed as TTUTA president within the next two weeks, he remains a School Supervisor I and therefore a public servant, limited in commenting on policy matters.

“I would prefer to stay away from that issue now,” he said. “If it is offered to us, we would not deny the membership that opportunity of an increased wage. However, we are not going to reach out to them (the CPO) to pursue it at this point, but we would give it consideration.”

While the new payments have not yet been made, Ashe said, “The ministry (of finance) would have ratified it already. It means they would have put things in place for payment, so we must wait and see if there is any possibility for this to happen. TTUTA is always open, willing and receptive.”

During his October 13 budget presentation, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar instructed the CPO to submit a revised ten per cent offer for the PSA. He also confirmed that collective agreements signed in April 2025 for the Teaching Service, Defence Force, and the Port of Spain and San Fernando city corporations will be ratified — costing $214 million annually, with $730 million in arrears due by December 2025.

Reflecting on his victory, the Sangre Grande resident and former principal of Barataria Boys’ RC said he was “overwhelmed.”

“I am humbled that the membership of TTUTA — the average teacher on the ground — placed that level of confidence in me,” Ashe said.

“When you look at the tally, there were six candidates contesting the presidency. If you add up the total votes the other five received, I would have still surpassed that number. It was a great victory. Teachers wanted change, and I’ll be advocating much more strongly for what was pledged in the Rebirth manifesto.”

Though not all elected officers come from his slate, Ashe said he had “no difficulty” working with them in the best interest of teachers and the union.

“I have a talent for getting people to work together as a cohesive unit,” he said, also committing to collaborate with the Ministry of Education “in the interest of all.”