Venezuela VP: US bombs meant for Venezuelans falling on TT citizens

Venezuela vice president Delcy Rodriguez -

VENEZUELA vice-president Delcy Rodriguez has said US bombs intended for Venezuelans have fallen on "humble citizens" of Trinidad and Tobago.

In a post on Telegram on October 16, Rodriguez described the killing of six people – allegedly including two Trinidadians – on a suspected drug boat from Venezuela on October 14 was "a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed unwavering support for the US aggression in its battle against drug traffickers in South America, particularly in Venezuela. In a speech last month at the UN General Assembly in New York, Persad-Bissessar said it was time to fight fire with fire and the Caribbean was not a zone of peace.

Quoting Persad-Bissessar after a previous US missile strike had killed suspected drug traffickers aboard a boat coming from Venezuela, Rodriguez posted, "The US Army should kill them all."

Her post also included newspaper headlines from TT as she added, "A self-fulfilling prophecy from Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad when she applauded the US war plan against Venezuela. The bombs also extra-judicially murdered humble citizens of her country."

The US has bombed four suspected drug boats leaving Venezuela and killed over 20 people aboard. The first missile strike killed 11 people aboard a pirogue. Two bodies washed ashore in TT soon after but they have not been identified.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has insisted that the US is seeking a regime change under the guise of battling drug trafficking.

Rodriguez said the military deployment by the US in the southern Caribbean will "disrupt the peace" in the region. US President Donald Trump has sent seven warships, a nuclear submarine and almost 5,000 sailors and marines.

Rodriguez added, "Venezuela has warned: the US government intends to disrupt the peace in the Caribbean and Latin America. The guarantee of peace lies in the unity of our peoples!"