US steps up diplomacy in Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda to combat narco-terrorists

US commander Alvin Holsey, along with police commissioner Randy Connaught and national security advisor Willan Thompson, wrapped up their meeting at police headquarters in St George's, Grenada on October 15. - Photo courtesy US SouthCom

THE United States Southern Command (SouthCom) is employing diplomacy in addition to its military might in its efforts to strengthen its military presence in the Southern Caribbean as it fulfils US President Trump's command to stamp out narco-terrorists operating out of Venezuela and intent on exporting cocaine and fentanyl to mainland US.

According to SouthCom's Facebook page, its commander Admiral Alvin Holsey wrapped up his visit on October 15 with a meeting with Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) acting Commissioner Randy Connaught to discuss bilateral efforts to address security threats in Grenada and the region.

"Today's stop in Grenada and yesterday's visit to Antigua and Barbuda strengthened the long-standing security co-operation we share with both nations, partnerships which are vital to efforts to combat transnational criminal organisations and illicit traffickers who threaten the Caribbean and our homeland," a SouthCom FB post said.

Accompanying this post were photos of Holsey with Connaught.

Holsey’s visit to Grenada comes against the disclosure by Grenada's government led by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell that the US wrote the government seeking permission to install radar equipment and associated technical personnel at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

In another post on FB, SouthCom showed what it described as "lethal, agile and unstoppable" a US Marine Corps AH-1Z Cobra, and a UH-1Y Venom military aircrafts, from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit which participated in a live fire exercise over the Caribbean Sea.

The unit, is deployed with the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group to the Caribbean in support of the US Department of War-directed operations and Trump's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland.

In another post, US SouthCom said its partnerships in the Caribbean are key to regional security and stability.

Holsey has also met with Antigua and Barbuda Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Telbert Benjamin to discuss strengthening co-operation and efforts to address shared challenges in the region.

A news story on Cana indicated on October 15 that Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said his country has absolutely no interest in hosting any form of military assets, and that the situation regarding Grenada is “really a sovereign issue” for the government of that island.

“Antigua and Barbuda has absolutely no interest in hosting any military assets of any country. We are friends of all and enemies of none. We are quite happy we don’t have any military bases or assets of any foreign power,” Browne said according to the Cana story.