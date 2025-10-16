Trinidad and Tobago U-17 women to face Curacao, El Salvador in 2026 Concacaf qualifiers

-

Trinidad and Tobago's under-17 women's football team will face both Curacao and El Salvador when round one of Concacaf's qualifiers towards the 2026 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup kicks off from January 24 to February 2, 2026.

The draw for Concacaf's first round was conducted by Concacaf's head of women's competitions Latoya DaCosta, on October 15, with TT being placed in group F alongside Barbados, Curacao, El Salvador and Guadeloupe. All group F matches will be played in Willemstad, Curacao, with Aruba, Bermuda and Nicaragua also serving as host nations. TT will open round one against Curacao on January 24 to kickstart a journey that will see them playing four games in nine days. TT's second game will be against Guadeloupe on January 26, before they play Barbados and El Salvador on January 28 and February 1, respectively.

For round one, 30 teams have been split into six groups of five. After the round-robin stage of group play, the six group winners and the two best second-placed teams will advance to the final round where they will join Concacaf's four top-ranked teams in Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the US.

Before the round one draw, the 30 teams were placed in five pots based on their Concacaf Under-17 women's ranking as of April 2025. TT were ranked 11th and were placed in pot two alongside Bermuda, Cuba, Guatemala, Jamaica and Nicaragua.

Further details on the final round of qualifying are still to be released.

In the final round of qualifying in their efforts to make the 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup, earlier this year, TT finished at the bottom of a group which included El Salvador, Honduras and the US. TT were beaten 4-0 by El Salvador in their 2025 qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva in April.

2026 Concacaf Under-17 Women's round one qualifying groups:

Group A: Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, USVI.

Group B: Bermuda, Bonaire, Panama, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname.

Group C: Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Guatemala, Haiti, St Lucia.

Group D: Aruba, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Group E: Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Grenada.

Group F: Barbados, Curacao, El Salvador, Guadeloupe, TT.