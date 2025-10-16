Trinidad and Tobago golfers putt three gold, two bronze Four Ball Champs

Tinidad and Tobago’s golf team captured three gold and two bronze at the Caribbean Golf Association Four Ball Championships in Jamaica over the weekend. - TTGA

Trinidad and Tobago was dethroned as the Caribbean Golf Association Four Ball Championship overall winners by an agonising one point as Jamaica edged out last year’s champions to lift the 2025 title.

The TT team, who settled for silver this time around, still shone with the clubs as they captured three gold and two bronze medals across the two-day tournament.

In the women’s 25 and over, top TT females Victoria Seenath and Tori De Freitas-Baptiste stormed to victory, retaining their title.

Gabriel Vanososte and Ryan Gomez slipped to second on the final day but still secured first place overall in the mid-amateur men 35 and over division. Jamaica and Cayman Islands claimed second and third, respectively.

TT’s third gold came from the super senior men’s category as Wayne Baptiste and Richard “Pecos” Camacho, despite giving up their lead on the final day, still prevailed to win the division overall.

Bronze came from the women’s 45 and over as TT’s Ingrid Seeberan and Emilie Ramsahai finished behind winners Bermuda and runner-up Jamaica.

And in the senior men, Clint Alfred and John Rampersad tied for 3rd place with Barbados, with Jamaica claiming top honours and Bermuda in silver medal position.

TT’s players in the men’s 70 and over faced tough competition and finished in cellar position.

A TT Golf Association statement congratulated the team’s success, saying, “They have made us proud, and their performance proves that TT is a force to be reckoned with in Caribbean golf.”

The association also thanked the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, SportTT, and corporate sponsors TSTT, Trinidad Offshore Fabricating Company (TOFCO), Southern Sales, Massy Woodgroup, Scaffolding Manufacturers (Trinidad) Limited, and KENNSCOTT Limited.