The formidable aviatrix Margaret Rose Mary Young

A photo collage of Margaret Rose Mary Young (Lady Young), left, and her husband Sir Hubert Winthrop Young, Governor of TT (1938-1942). -

Margaret Rose Mary Young (Lady Young), the wife of Sir Hubert Winthrop Young, the governor of TT (1938-1942) was a formidable aviatrix who altered the course of aviation in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Sir Hubert Young, a former military officer turned diplomat, was the governor of northern Rhodesia – a British protectorate in southern Africa that is now the independent country of Zambia – from 1935 to 1938, prior to his posting in TT.

He arrived in northern Rhodesia at an important time, facilitating the shift of the colonial administration from Livingstone to the new capital of Lusaka.

On February 28, 1935 at about 08.10 am, Lady Young took off from Livingstone in her two-seater aircraft, a de Havilland DH 60G Gypsy Moth, to join her husband in Lusaka.

Having not fully recovered from a recent bout of malaria, Lady Young was accompanied by a senior government medical officer, Dr TRF Kerby.

She was to cover a distance of 291 miles from Livingstone and was estimated to arrive in Lusaka at about 11.00 am that morning.

The Gypsy Moth had a maximum speed of 89 knots, a cruising speed of 74 knots and range of 320 miles.

It was an overcast morning and visibility was very poor. However, Lady Young was renowned as an expert pilot and there were no fears for her safety.

After taking off from Livingstone, she encountered areas of high turbulence.

In spite of the poor visibility, she used her compass to keep her little aircraft on course. Sometime later, she saw a large river below which she took to be the Kafue river. She thought Lusaka could not be far away. She passed over the river, but instead of the sprawling buildings of the new capital, she saw what she recognised as the Kariba Gorge. She was far off course and had petrol reserves for about twenty minutes flying time.

It appeared that the turbulence had loosened the locking screw of the aircraft compass, which became inaccurate.

She desperately tried to locate a suitable landing site.

In an extremely forbidding terrain, the only landing area possible was what appeared to be a patch of maize.

As she braced for impact, Lady Young realised that it was in fact a patch of 14 foot high kaffir corn.

The stalks entwined themselves around the undercarriage and the aircraft toppled over coming to a rest upside down.

She managed to scramble out of the wreck, but Dr Kerby was trapped in his harness, covered in petrol.

He managed to free himself, and to their great relief, they found each other still alive.

The only injury was a cut on Lady Young’s nose.

The time was about 11.40 am when she had landed in the Gokwe district of southern Rhodesia.

Meanwhile in Lusaka, shortly before 11.00 am, Sir Hubert Young and a welcoming party of friends and officials gathered at the Lusaka airport eagerly scanning the sky for a glimpse of the little aircraft. When there was no aircraft sighting by 11.15 am, they exchanged apprehensive glances.

Soon afterwards, they realised that something serious may have occurred, and took immediate steps to organise search parties.

Messages were telegraphed and telephoned along her route. Two aircrafts and numerous police and railway personnel joined in the search.

Patrols by rail-trolley and road were sent out, and a medical centre was set up at Monze, Zambia with a fully-equipped hospital train.

At about 9.30 am, a report was received that the aircraft had been seen near Choma, in northern Rhodesia, slightly to the west of the normal course.

Other reports of sightings were received, but could not be substantiated.

The search continued throughout the night, using flares and torches, but to no avail.

By early next morning, 200 men of the Northern Rhodesia Regiment together with six white officers, 200 policemen and 170 railway men joined the operation which now had about 600 men on the ground in addition to many civilian volunteers.

An operations base was established in Choma, under control of the governor.

At the high point of the search, there were 19 aircraft involved in the search, including six Westland Wapiti single-engine biplanes dispatched by the South African Air Force.

The area from Livingstone to Broken Hill (now Kabwe) was carefully mapped, and thoroughly swept by very low-flying aircraft.

Ground patrols operated throughout the day and at night using flares.

It was the most extensive search ever mounted in northern Rhodesia.

Lady Young and Dr Kerby were found by local villagers who carried her on a litter (carrier) through dense jungle for 90 miles to their village. Dr Kirby walked alongside.

Lady Young wrote a note on the back of an envelope stating that she was alive and gave to a foot messenger to take to "any white man."

Soon after 5 pm on March 4, the messenger arrived at the Native Commissioner’s camp at Gokwe, Rhodesia bearing the dramatic message from Lady Young.

Commissioner F Marr immediately set about transmitting the information by Morse Code.

At 5.15 pm he made contact with RA Jubb, the Government Meteorological Officer in Bulawayo, and it was promptly passed on to the relevant officials in southern and northern Rhodesia. Within hours, word spread that Lady Young had been found.

Sir Hubert Young went on to become Colonial Governor of TT.

When World war II broke out in September 1939, Lady Young, a known strategic thinker, knew that shipping lanes between the Caribbean and Europe would be disrupted. She decided to establish airlinks between TT and the United States.

She invited Lowell Yerex, a New Zealand-born aviator, to start up an airline in TT.

He went on to found British West Indian Airways (BWIA) in TT in 1940 which became the first airline in the British West Indies.

BWIA played a pivotal role in the development of the airline industry in the English speaking Caribbean.