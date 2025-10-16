Teach about Divali Monday

Deyas displayed during Divali celebrations. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Presbyterian Board is within its rights to observe only Christian celebrations in its schools. However, while its stance of “any observance along with other religious ideologies are limited to an educational purpose, as to prevent the eroding of our institution's religious beliefs, practices and culture” is understandable, it should refrain from using normal school hours to do so.

The board would be on higher moral grounds if all Presbyterian schools are opened on Divali day and any other non-Christian religious public holiday, when students are educated on the aspects of other faiths.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity