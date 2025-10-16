Strengthening industrial resilience

FLASHBACK: An aerial view of the oil spill in Tobago in 2024. - Photo by Dayreon Mitchell

Kirth A Regis

As the world observes the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, commemorated on October 13, TT finds itself at a defining moment.

The nation’s economic backbone – its industrial and energy sectors – stands at the intersection of aging infrastructure, climate exposure and emergency response limitations. While conversations around disaster risk often centre on hurricanes, floods or earthquakes, an equally potent and immediate threat lies within our borders – industrial disasters.

TT's economy is built on oil and gas – upstream, midstream and downstream operations that together define our industrial landscape.

But many of these systems are decades old. Pipelines, process units, tanks, flare systems and valves, assets once at the cutting edge, are now operating beyond their design life. With age comes vulnerability, and without continuous reinvestment, these assets transition from national treasures to national risks.

When an industrial emergency occurs, it does not stay confined to a plant or platform. It spreads through air, water, supply chains and communities. It affects livelihoods, destroys ecosystems and undermines national stability.

A single uncontrolled incident can erase years of economic progress in hours.

The region has witnessed such events before. From pipeline failures to chemical spills and oil leaks that have drifted across marine boundaries, each has carried a high cost.

In TT, the 2013 oil spill and the 2024 barge disaster off Tobago’s coast are sobering reminders that industrial accidents can easily escalate into national emergencies. These are not isolated events but signals of systemic weakness that must be urgently addressed.

The hidden crisis: Emergency readiness and competence gaps

No industrial system is immune to failure. What distinguishes a minor incident from a national catastrophe is the capacity to respond effectively. This capacity depends on two critical pillars: the state of emergency response equipment and the competency of those tasked with using it.

Across the public and private sectors, there are significant gaps in both areas.

The inventory of specialised emergency response equipment – fire suppression systems, gas detection monitors, spill containment gear and protective apparatus – is in many instances outdated, insufficient or poorly maintained.

Even when equipment is available, the ability of responders to deploy it effectively is not always guaranteed.

This moment calls for a decisive shift in standards and expectations.

The men and women entrusted with responding to industrial emergencies in TT must be equipped and certified to internationally recognised benchmarks, not as an option, but as a national imperative.

We must move beyond credentials that are not anchored in global standards and toward qualifications that demonstrate verified competence, operational readiness and alignment with modern technologies and methodologies.

Our responders deserve certifications that stand shoulder to shoulder with those recognised across North America, Europe and the Middle East, qualifications that command respect, inspire confidence and open doors to international collaboration and investment.

Achieving this will not only enhance our credibility but also safeguard our people, industries and economic stability.

The time has come to replace the illusion of preparedness with the assurance of capability.

Why it matters

Industrial resilience is not a technical luxury; it is a strategic necessity. Without it, no level of foreign investment, infrastructure expansion or diversification will be sustainable.

The economic promise of hydrogen development, carbon capture and downstream manufacturing cannot be realised if the foundation of industrial safety remains weak.

This is not only about protecting pipelines and plants, but also about protecting people, communities and economic continuity.

An unmitigated industrial accident can devastate fisheries, tourism, manufacturing and small businesses.

It can erode investor confidence, trigger regulatory sanctions and set back development for years.

Moreover, as climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events, the risk of technological-natural interactions, where natural disasters trigger industrial failures becomes more likely.

Flooded substations, storm-damaged pipelines and compromised chemical storage facilities can transform an environmental hazard into a full-scale industrial emergency.

A national wake-up call

If TT is to thrive in a new energy era, our response systems must evolve at the same pace as our ambitions.

Industrial risk management must be treated not as a compliance formality but as a pillar of national security.

The solution begins with elevating standards, ensuring that every responder, every facility and every corporate operator meets internationally recognised benchmarks. Certification should not be optional. Equipment readiness should not depend on budget cycles. And emergency response should not be left to chance.

We need a renewed culture of competence, transparency and accountability.

The same engineering precision applied to production systems must extend to safety systems.

After all, a nation cannot accelerate toward economic prosperity while its braking system remains weak.

The energy sector’s rebirth will not be measured solely by barrels produced or megawatts generated but by how safely, sustainably and intelligently we manage the risks that come with them.

Conclusion

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is more than a commemoration; it is a reminder.

TT has the expertise, the institutions and the industrial base to lead the Caribbean in safety excellence.

What is needed now is alignment between policy, industry and practice.

Every investment in training, certification and equipment is an investment in resilience.

Every partnership between the state and the private sector strengthens our national shield.

We stand at a crossroads: we can either react to disasters or build a system capable of preventing them.

The choice will define the safety, reputation and prosperity of TT for generations to come.