Rapidfire Kidz Foundation hosts Day of Fun

Having fun in the Bouncy Castle. -

The Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) recently marked the first anniversary of the Roland I Khan/ RKF Play Park at the Debe Hindu School with a Day of Fun for kids on October 4.

In a media release, RKF president Kevin Ratiram said that the foundation took the opportunity to mark the anniversary by bringing together various groups of children who often face great challenges. "We invited the kids of the Lady Hochoy Special School (Penal), migrant kids and the kids of the Islamic Home for Children (Gasparillo)."

Ratiram said that apart from ensuring a fun day for the children, their hope was to foster a culture of embrace for migrant children and kids with disabilities.

Vice-chairman of the day of fun committee, RKF executive member Johnny Quash, said that the foundation went all out to provide exciting activities for the kids.

"Apart from our beautiful play park, which kids love, we also had a bouncy castle. We also hired a company which does novelty games, so we also had a lot of games, including giant jenga, cornhole and giant plinko."

Quash said that they also received donations from supporters of the foundation. "We were truly blessed to have had Little Caesars Pizza donate 25 pizzas toward the Day of Fun. They even sent their giant mascot, Pizza Man, who was a big hit with the kids".

Ratiram said that the event was so successful that they hope to make it an annual event.