Rambarans, Bidaisee star in Red Force Super50 trials

Cocrico Warriors’ leg-spinner Navin Bidaisee grabbed four for 29 from five overs. -

A number of players gave the TT Red Force selectors something to ponder on October 15 with strong performances in the National Senior 50 Overs Cup, which serves as the trials for the regional Super50 Cup, which will be held in Trinidad from November 19 to 29.

At the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Couva, Shatrughan Rambaran and recent West Indies debutant Navin Bidaisee put in fine performances as they helped the Cocrico Warriors to an emphatic 116-run victory over Steelpan Titans in a rain-affected affair.

Meanwhile, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba, opener Cephas Cooper, Andrew Rambaran and young leg-spinner Aneal Rooplal were among those who played key roles in the Soca Strikers' 106-run victory over the Scarlet Blazers.

Batting first in Couva, the Warriors made a commanding 275 for four off 37 overs in the shortened contest before bowling out the Titans for just 180. Opening the batting, Shatrughan (111 off 101 balls) was a key stay in the Warriors' innings and shared in three meaningful partnerships before his dismissal in the 36th over. He struck five sixes and two fours in his knock and shared an opening partnership of 86 with veteran Kjorn Ottley (34), before putting on 129 for the second wicket with Bess Motors Marchin Patriots dasher Crystian Thurton (81 off 57). Thurton was the aggressor in their partnership and hit six fours and three sixes before being dismissed by off-spinner Mark Deyal (two for 30).

Bidaisee, who made his T20 debut for the West Indies versus Nepal last month, then added a watchful 25 off 32. It's with the ball Bidaisee did his best work, though, as the leg-spinner grabbed four for 29 from five overs – including the scalps of Deyal (35 off 24) and Jesse Bootan (37 off 30).

Chasing a revised target of 297, the Titans also got starts from Kamil Pooran (23) and left-hander Jyd Goolie (36 off 19), but fell well short in their pursuit.

At the BLCA, Cooper (87 off 96) and Andrew Rambaran (65) shared in a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket to guide the Strikers to 250 in 48.1 overs. Dejourn Charles led the Blazers' attack with three for 54, with Aadian Racha grabbing three for 58.

Andrew returned with the ball to grab two for 37, while Rooplal took three for 25 as the Blazers were bundled out for 144 in the 40th over. Trinbago Knight Riders veteran Terrance Hinds also took two for 11 to help the Strikers to victory. Vikash Mohan (39) and Mbeki Joseph (25) got the only scores of note for the Blazers.

The final of the four-team tourney will be held at the BLCA from 1.30 pm on October 18.

Summarised Scores:

COCRICO WARRIORS – 275/4 from 37 overs (Shatrughan Rambaran 111, Crystian Thurton 81, Kjorn Ottley 34, Navin Bidaisee 25 not out; Mark Deyal 2/30) vs STEELPAN TITANS – 180 from 27.5 overs (Jesse Bootan 37, Jyd Goolie 36, M Deyal 35, Kamil Pooran 23; N Bidaisee 4/29, Dexter Sween 2/28). Warriors won by 116 runs.

SOCA STRIKERS – 250 from 48.1 overs (Cephas Cooper 87, Andrew Rambaran 65, Aneal Rooplal 21 not out; Dejourn Charles 3/54, Aadian Racha 3/58) vs SCARLET BLAZERS – 144 from 39.5 overs (Vikash Mohan 39, Mbeki Joseph 25, Justin Jagessar 17; A Rooplal 3/25, Terrance Hinds 2/11). Strikers won by 106 runs.