Police probe alleged Trinidadian deaths in US boat bombing

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin -

Police are planning to visit the families of two men who are suspected to have been on board a boat bombed by the US off Venezuela’s coast on October 14.

The family of Las Cuevas resident Chad Joseph say he and and a man identified only as “Samaroo” were on the boat on their way back to TT from Venezuela when the incident occurred.

This was the fourth time US troops have destroyed a boat by missile off the coast of the South American country.

US authorities have said on all occasions the boats left Venezuela and were involved in the drug-trafficking trade. No hard evidence of narcotics has ever been presented. However, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have insisted that the intelligence received about the boats was undeniable.

Neither US, Venezuela or TT government officials have confirmed the identities of any of the people in the latest bombing.

On October 16, acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin told Newsday police were unaware of the alleged TT connection in the latest incident until Joseph’s family spoke with the media.

He said the matter is now engaging the police’s attention and officers are expected to speak with the family on October 16.

“Police from the North Eastern Division are going to visit the family to do some inquiries and get some further information concerning the matter.”