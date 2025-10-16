NIS amendments: A win for all

A retired person relaxes on a beach, enjoying his fruits of labour. Source: moneysense.ca -

In the 2025/2026 national budget, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo announced significant and long-awaited reforms to the National Insurance System (NIS).

Among the key measures are a phased increase in contribution rates and a gradual rise in the qualifying age for full pension benefits, from 60 to 65 years, beginning in January 2028.

While these changes may have initially surprised some, they were both inevitable and necessary.

The 11th Actuarial Review had recently warned that, without decisive action, the National Insurance Board’s (NIB) reserves could be depleted within eight years. This mirrors global demographic trends – aging populations, declining birth rates and a shrinking workforce – which are placing unprecedented pressure on social security systems worldwide.

Importantly, Tancoo reassured citizens that those who retire before January 1, 2028, will not be affected.

Existing pensioners will continue to receive their full entitlements, including the minimum pension at age 60.

As a finance professional, I welcome these reforms. They demonstrate sound fiscal responsibility and a commitment to long-term sustainability.

Many nations have already taken similar steps to secure their social insurance systems.

Across Europe, several countries have raised or are in the process of raising their retirement ages to align with longer life expectancy and shifting demographics.

Denmark, for example, is set to move its retirement age to 74 by 2060, while France recently increased its to 64.

The United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands have all announced comparable adjustments.

Closer to home, Barbados has already raised its retirement age to 67 and Grenada has moved from 60 to 65.

While reform is never easy, these adjustments are critical to preserving the integrity of the NIS, a system upon which over 200,000 citizens depend for income security and dignity in retirement.

Strengthening the NIS ensures that future generations can continue to benefit from a stable and reliable safety net.

I therefore commend the Minister of Finance for his leadership, foresight and political courage in implementing these necessary reforms.

By acting now, we safeguard not only the sustainability of the NIS but also the financial well-being of our nation.