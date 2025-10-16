Molino, Spicer call for more ruthless approach in World Cup qualifiers

Curacao’s Jearl Margaritha controls the ball against pressure from TT’s Kobi Henry, on October 14, during their Concacaf final round World Cup qualifying match, in Willemstad, Curacao. - (via TTFA)

Playmaker Kevin Molino and flanker Tyrese Spicer have called for a more ruthless approach from Trinidad and Tobago's men's football team in front of goal after their 1-1 draw away to Curacao in a Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier in Willemstad on October 14.

The result saw TT (five points) staying in third spot in group B in Concacaf's final qualifying round, with Curacao (eight points) being bumped down to second after Jamaica (nine points) jumped to the summit with a facile 4-0 win over Bermuda.

Trailing 1-0 at the half, the team's regular captain, Molino, who was a halftime substitute, had a role in the team's equaliser as it was his touch at the back post which led to an emphatic finish from Spicer in the 58th minute. Despite finishing the game with seven shots on target to the hosts' solitary shot on target, TT were unable to get the victory which would have seen them draw level on points with their match day opponents.

"I think we could have got the victory today (October 14), but unfortunately, we weren't ruthless enough in front of goal," Spicer told TT Football Association media. Spicer said while the team has been able to have good passages of play thus far in the campaign, he noted they could do even more to ensure that advantage is driven home to yield more tangible results in the final third.

"I think it comes down to consistency and keeping our structure in the game. There are spells where we have a lot of control, but then there are spells where we could control the momentum of the other team by just having good structure and good focus, and everyone being locked in and knowing their role and function in the team," he said.

"I think it's more about getting used to playing with each other, and having a backroom staff with Dwight (Yorke) and his coaches is to give us the info in training," he continued.

The Dwight Yorke-coached TT team will conclude the final round with home matches against Jamaica (November 13) and Bermuda (November 18).

"We could be in a better spot. There's still stuff to fight for. The battle isn't over yet. We just have to get those two victories. I believe in the team we have right now. We have so much quality in the team, and we just need to get over those two hurdles, honestly," Spicer said.

Molino, who was suspended for the team's loss to the "Reggae Boyz" last month and wasn't in the match-day squad for the 3-0 victory over Bermuda on October 10, said the team needs to get over the line and turn their solid performances into wins.

"It's a game we have (sic) to get three points, but unfortunately, we haven't got it, and we need to look forward to the next game and just keep going," the 35-year-old Molino said.

Molino echoed Yorke's sentiments when he said TT seem to be repeating a trend of gifting goals to the opposition. Curacao's goal came via a wicked counter when Gervane Kastaneer out-muscled centre back Kobi Henry near the half line before sending a searching ball towards the back post. Crystal Palace wing back Rio Cardines ought to have cleared the danger, but his mishap led to Kenji Gorre's well-taken item.

"All campaign, when you look at it, at times we shot ourselves in the foot by (making) a silly mistake," Molino said. "In the second half, we managed to get the goal, but there are just things we need to rectify and clean up. And once we clean up that, we're right there from winning games. Sometimes, that's how you make the luck. You go into the first half 0-0 (and) it's a totally different game."

Molino said he and the team will be ready to deliver the goods next month.

"In the next (window), we have to be more ruthless in front of goal and come in all focused, guns blazing and ready to go.

"We need the 12th man. So far, the country has been supporting us fantastically well. Unfortunately, we didn't have the victory to give them tonight (October 14), but come November, we will do whatever it takes to get the three points (in both games). We just want to tell you guys keep believing in us and continue rallying with us, and we'll do whatever it takes to get the results, and hopefully we can qualify."