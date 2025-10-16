La Romaine couple tied up in home invasion

- File photo

A La Romaine couple was tied up and robbed by cutlass-wielding assailants during an early morning home invasion on October 15.

Reports said the 30-year-old general contractor on Concord Road, La Romaine and his 30-year-old wife were awakened by a noise outside their bedroom around 3 am and saw two men armed with cutlasses dressed in dark hoodies.

The assailants zip-tied their hands together and ransacked the house. They took several pieces of jewellery, including their wedding rings, scrap gold, alcohol and almost $40,000 cash before escaping through the front door. PC Cabrera is continuing enquiries.

.