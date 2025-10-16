Indian High Commissioner urges citizens to remember the importance of unity

Devotees raise their deyas during the Mahalakshmi aarti at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on October 14. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

INDIAN High Commission to TT Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit said he is heartened that 180 years after the first arrival of Indentured Indians to TT, the traditions and culture they brought with them have been preserved and are still being practised to this day.

He credited the ancestors who passed on the traditions and values, most importantly the Sanskars (Indian philosophy) for this feat, in spite of their arduous journeys from India to the shores of TT.

Addressing the fourth of nine nights of Divali Nagar, on October 14, dedicated to members of the Diplomatic Corp and Heads of Missions, Rajpurohit said when he left his homeland two years ago, he did so with a heavy heart as at that time Divali was being celebrated and he would have missed that auspicious occasion.

After arriving in TT with his family, he said he felt right at home, as he was able to share in the festivities, described as the largest outside of India, and address members of the diaspora through the platform created by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), now celebrating 38 years of Divali Nagar.

He thanked NCIC president Surujdeo Mangaroo for inviting the diplomats on Tuesday night to share the joy and enthusiasm, the traditional culture, handicrafts and cuisine.

“Divali Nagar is a shining example of their dedication to preserving and sharing our Indian culture. It provides a platform for us to showcase the diversity of Indian traditions, art, music, dance, and culinary delights.”

Calling the NCIC a “dynamic organisation” he commended members for their tireless efforts in preserving and promoting the rich Indian heritage and culture, “and showcasing our traditions.”

Rajpurohit also paid tribute and condolences on the deaths of former presidents, including Deoroop Teemal, Hans Hanoomansingh and Deokienanan Sharma.

“Through various cultural events and charitable initiatives, the council has not only preserved our heritage but has also contributed to the well-being of the society. It is the best example of how culture and community service can go hand in hand, embodying the true spirit of Divali.”

He said he was overjoyed the festival is being celebrated under the inspiring theme of Loka Sangraha, which translates to welfare of the world or welfare of all.

He said this highlights, “unity, cultural preservation and the collective upliftment of society. It calls for citizens to rise above self-interest and embrace the well-being of all humanity.”

Rajpurohit emphasised that Divali is not just a festival, celebration of good over evil or, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance, “but a time when we come together as a community to illuminate our lives with the radiance of hope, prosperity, and happiness."

He recently hailed the election of the UNC government on April 28 as being like Divali, as a guest at Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's prayers at her Siparia constituency on October 11.

Rajpurohit, at the Divali Nagar, urged members of the diaspora to apply for the overseas citizenship of India card offered by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to TT in May. Modi said the offer was good for up to sixth generations of Indians. Rajpurohit said the high commission received enthusiastic responses when they organised a workshop at the Divali Nagar last month.

He also affirmed the warm and friendly ties with the people of TT were enhanced by the Indian government's offer of prosthetic limbs for TT nationals. So far, more than 220 limbs have been fitted on the beneficiaries.

On October 3, Persad-Bissessar said an artificial foot centre will soon be set up in Trinidad and Tobago, which will also benefit the Caricom region.

She made the announcement at the inauguration ceremony of the Artificial Limb Fitment Camp at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain on October 3. Over 800 people are expected to benefit from the donations of prosthetic limbs.