From local to legendary: Is export readiness key for SMEs?

Marc Sandy

If you are a serious entrepreneur or an employee operating at a senior level within a small or medium-sized business in TT, it’s quite likely that you have invested meaningful time and effort into becoming export-ready.

Previous editions of the TT Chamber's Contact Magazine and the abundance of other publications have detailed a host of incentives, support services, agencies and financing options that can be leveraged to move along the growth continuum, from micro to small, medium and ultimately, to large businesses.

There has also been a rise in the number of technical and operational SME growth-based programmes, offered by both public and private sector business support organisations. Earlier this year, the TT Chamber affirmed its commitment to such targeted support with its inaugural SME Conference and investor pitch fest, aptly called "Catalyst."

Despite these laudable, relevant and, quite often, well-curated programmes and initiatives, there are a few outstanding examples of SMEs that have made tremendous strides in the regional and international landscape, while there are infinitely more that have not been able to do so.

Naturally, this may prompt you to ask the following questions:

– Has the right policy environment been created to engender more widespread growth and successful outcomes for SMEs that are seeking to scale?

– Are the financing options that are available to SMEs sufficient and readily accessible enough?

– Is the public and private SME facilitation reaching the entrepreneurs at their specific points of need?

– At the Caricom level, what barriers to entry, technical and non-technical, do we need to remove to facilitate increased cross-border commercial activity for smaller businesses?

While these are all very important questions, my experience as a senior business facilitation professional tells me that they are not the most important questions.

It is true that SMEs will not have the greatest opportunity to move from "local to legendary" in a jurisdiction that does not put the conditions in place for export growth. However, as an entrepreneur, there must be an indomitable passion to create a sustainable identity, above and beyond uncontrollable circumstances or opportunities.

One such example that stands out is Farm and Function, a local company that manufactures frozen fruits and is moving aggressively to expand its footprint across the region.

Before establishing itself as a household name in this niche segment of the agro-processing industry, Farm and Function’s first entrepreneurial endeavour, d’Market Movers, came into existence in 2011.

Research indicates that d’Market Movers Ltd was the first online distribution company of fresh produce, meats, dairy and seafood to homes, offices and restaurants throughout TT.

Founded in 2009 by David Thomas and Rachel Renie-Gonsalves, and currently located in San Juan, Trinidad, the company focuses on re-creating the traditional Sunday market experience of buying fresh produce, meat and dairy, as well as locally produced niche items such as artisan chocolates on their online platform and delivering directly to customers.

The company is committed to sourcing and bringing healthy foods to its customers and has developed a workable and successful business model to achieve this.

On this foundation, D’Market Movers successfully built Farm and Function in 2018, leveraging its network of farmers and remaining true to its commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.

What stands out, to the point that was being made earlier about remaining committed to building the brand against the uncontrollable, is the fact that Farm and Function was in its early growth stage during the pandemic. Unlike many export-driven enterprises that were unable to survive due to the global restrictions, this company was able to establish a footprint in Eastern Caribbean regional exports, with strong distribution leads in other Caricom and non-Caricom markets within the region, such as Guyana, Dominica and Jamaica.

By successfully integrating with primary producers, first through the online store and now through frozen fruit production, Farm and Function is a remarkable example of import substitution, which stands out as a critical component of its identity.

The company is now on a trajectory to become one of the leading regional suppliers of frozen fruit, fully sourced by locally grown, produced and processed in TT.

The d'Market Movers company was awarded the Ernst & Young Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award by the TT Chamber in 2016. Additionally, in recognition of her pioneering success, Rachel Renie-Gonzales was awarded the Anthony N Sabga Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship in 2025.

Undoubtedly, the "x" and "o" of SME export-readiness, commonly known to any astute entrepreneur, include (but are not limited to) capital availability, operational efficiency, customer orientation, supply chain management and market regulatory compliance. However, while many local producers check most, if not all, of these boxes, the exporting SMEs understand the quantum leap that must be made to leave local shores and enter uncharted territory.

In the words of one of its co-founders, David Thomas, "There is nothing wrong with starting with small shipments, once it makes sense financially."

Inherent in this statement is a willingness to take calculated risks, but not before ensuring the product’s viability and the market penetration prospects. It reinforces the need to build a globally sustainable brand.

So, let’s revisit the questions that must be asked.

1. Am I limiting my business due to a small or unclear vision?

2. Am I satisfied with being a small, medium or, eventually, large player in a small market?

3. What will it take for me to build a globally viable brand in today’s international landscape, where change is the only constant?

4. Am I prepared to pivot if, tomorrow, something of the magnitude of a global pandemic changes the game overnight?

5. Apart from the capital that I require to elevate my game in a competitive landscape, what sacrifices must I make?

6. How disciplined do I need to be to truly become legendary?

7. How can I effectively impart the vision and empower my team (regardless of its size) to ensure that it is attained?

Legends – whether in business or any other aspect of life – are united, not by natural ability, financial endowments or technical skill, but by their stubborn pursuit of a vision.

Here is our challenge to all emerging entrepreneurs – if export readiness is core to your vision, then be stubborn about it, but agile and flexible about the execution until you fully accomplish the vision.