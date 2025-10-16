From content to commerce

Attention is the new currency – but attention alone no longer pays the bills.

That line defines the business shift we’re living through.

In 2025, every scroll, like and comment is a micro-transaction in culture.

Yet creators who command that attention are no longer satisfied being digital celebrities.

They’re evolving into founders, curators and architects of creator-led experiences – businesses that bring digital storytelling to life through cafes, tours, events and products that people can touch, taste and belong to.

The future of business is being built at the intersection of content and community, where storytelling doesn’t end online – it continues in real spaces that make people feel part of a story.

My own taste of the creator-led experience

Before I fully understood what creator-led experiences meant, I was already living it.

Back in 2016, I started as a tech blogger writing about smartphones, apps and digital tools.

Those articles built a loyal community that trusted my recommendations and came to me for advice.

That trust eventually led to the creation of The Droid Island Store – a physical tech retail space born entirely out of my digital presence.

My workshops, radio appearances and articles didn’t just create awareness – they drove real foot traffic.

Customers came to the store because they already knew me online. That was my first realisation that content builds relationships and relationships build business.

Running Droid Island forced me to learn web development, digital marketing, e-commerce, digital payments, logistics and automation – lessons that later shaped my work as a digital strategist.

It taught me firsthand that online trust can turn into an offline opportunity.

The global shift

This same transformation is happening worldwide.

Creators like MrBeast have built global food and snack brands.

MKBHD has moved from reviewing gadgets to co-designing products such as the Ridge Wallet.

MrWhoseTheBoss recently partnered with tech brand Nothing to design his "dream phone."

What’s happening is a merge of digital storytelling and physical commerce – often called phygital business.

Brands like Glossier, Lululemon and IKEA are designing immersive spaces that blur the line between store and experience.

Consumers don’t just buy; they participate.

The data supports this shift. Goldman Sachs projects the global creator economy will reach US$480 billion by 2027, while more than 200 million people worldwide now identify as creators.

Forbes reports that nearly 60 per cent of consumers trust creators more than traditional ads.

In short, attention isn’t enough anymore – experience is the new differentiator.

The Caribbean wave

This evolution isn’t limited to the big markets – it’s happening right here at home.

Certified Sampson turned digital comedy into Certified Scoops Ice Cream.

Kyle Boss transformed early-morning motivation into the 5AM Coffee Club.

Gervail "Jr Lee" Lee converted viral humour into a touring Comedy Fete experience.

Renee Andrews built Sorvete through content and design, now expanding into Café Sorvete.

Shaun Alexander of Foodie Nation bottled storytelling into Island Spirit Pimento Sauce.

FoodieTalesWithZaak turned his vlogs into Taste of Toco Food Tours.

Each of these creators shows what happens when digital trust meets real-world creativity – proof that online influence can evolve into physical, community-driven businesses.

The challenge and the opportunity

To scale this movement, we need the right ecosystem.

Caribbean creators still face what economists call scared capital – investors who avoid innovation.

In 2023, the entire region attracted less than US$215 million in tech investment, compared to billions in Latin America.

We also need stronger digital infrastructure and payment systems so that creators can sell globally while keeping profits local.

Governments must start treating creators as exporters of culture, not influencers for hire.

If tourism can be a national pillar, so can the creator economy – because both are built on the same foundation: experience.

Building the next generation of digital entrepreneurs

The future of Caribbean entrepreneurship won’t be built in offices or malls. It will be built in experiences.

And that’s why learning how to design your digital ecosystem – the platforms, revenue streams and systems that power your business – has never been more critical.

It’s time for Caribbean entrepreneurs to move beyond just having a product – and start building the creator-led experiences that will define the next decade of business.

