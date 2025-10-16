Football gods against TT: Yorke rues chance to get crucial W/Cup qualifying win

Trinidad and Tobago men's team head coach Dwight Yorke. - Newsday File Photo/Angelo Marcelle

FOR another match in this Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, coach Dwight Yorke was left cursing his team’s luck as the Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team played to a 1-1 draw away to Curacao in their final-round group B matchup at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad on October 14.

The result was far from ideal for TT (five points) as they remained in third spot in the group with just two matches left. Meanwhile, Curacao (eight points) moved down one spot to second as the “Reggae Boyz” of Jamaica (nine points) moved back to the group’s summit with a commanding 4-0 victory over Bermuda at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

TT fell behind in the 19th minute when Kenji Gorre curled a beautiful right-footer past goalkeeper Denzil Smith after some robust hold-up and counter-attacking play by Gervane Kastaneer in the midfield. TT started the first half brightly, but had nothing to show despite rattling off eight shots. Winger Tyrese Spicer forced a sharp save in the 26th minute after Livano Comenencia struck the post at the other end, with TT also hitting the woodwork in the 37th minute when a dangerous Rio Cardines corner wasn’t dealt with by Curacao. Playmaker Kevin Molino injected a spark with his introduction at the half, and plucked a deep Cardines cross out of the air for Spicer to rifle in TT’s equaliser in the 58th minute. It was Spicer’s second goal in consecutive games, but it couldn’t quite inspire a winning effort from his team.

Yorke felt the team missed a glorious opportunity to get three points on the road.

“Over the two games we played against Curacao. Obviously, tonight and back in Trinidad, we felt we were slightly the better team and probably deserved to get more out of the game,” Yorke said at the post-match conference.

“We spoke to (Curacao boss) Dick Advocaat, who’s a very experienced manager and respected manager and a very honest man in himself. He said in his comment to me on both occasions that we were slightly the better team and probably deserved more. I think that means a lot, although the result isn’t perfect like we wanted. Having that type of compliment coming from Dick Advocaat, I think we can take a lot of credit from that as well...a point is maybe reasonable, but not what we wanted.”

In their first match of the final round, TT were held to a goalless draw by Curacao last month despite totally dominating the second half. Meanwhile, Russian-based striker Levi Garcia scored three offside goals as they lost 2-0 to Jamaica on the road. With only the group winner gaining automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup, Yorke said his team isn’t out of the running from a mathematical standpoint. However, he said they haven’t been getting the “rub of the green” despite playing extremely well.

“Maybe the football gods haven’t been on our side,” the TT coach said. “I’m very proud of my team and the way we go about it. The never-give-up attitude. I love that. I just think we deserve a little bit more, and we haven’t quite got over the line when we deserve a little more. The footballing gods haven’t been on our side this time around.”

Perhaps, the one silver lining is that TT’s last two games of this final round will be at home when they play the Reggae Boyz and the cellar-placed Bermuda on November 13 and 18, respectively. Anything short of wins in both matches could well see TT’s hopes of qualifying for a second men’s World Cup going up in smoke.

TT INEXPERIENCE SHOWING

Ahead of the match away to Bermuda on October 10, which his team comfortably won 3-0, Yorke said, “Now I can fully say this is my squad. This is the team I’ve been trying to inherit for a long time.”

However, after drawing with Curacao for a second time in the campaign, Yorke pointed to the inexperience of the group and the lofty expectations that have been placed on their shoulders. He also suggested the team’s road trip to their group B rivals had possibly taken a toll on the players.

“I think my team is a little bit inexperienced when you look at the average age of our team. (The average age is) only 23 or 24. Some of these guys haven’t been at this level. A lot is expected,” Yorke said.

“We had a goal in mind to make sure and try to win all the games going in. We’ve been on the road for the past three games. We’re the only team in the group to play three consecutive games away...although we have two games at home, it’s a little tough on my team in the sense that we had three games away. We’re only a young team and we’re growing, but I’m very pleased with the way we performed tonight.”

Aside from the three group winners in Concacaf’s final round progressing directly to the World Cup, the two best second-placed teams will advance to the Fifa intercontinental playoff.

With their eight-point haul, Curacao currently lead the race for the best second-placed team ahead of group C’s Costa Rica and group A’s Panama, both of whom have accumulated six points so far. Next month, Yorke’s charges will do their best to flip that script and put themselves back in qualifying contention.

Group B standings, final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Jamaica*4*3*0*1*10*2*8*9

Curacao*4*2*2*0*6*3*3*8

TT*4*1*2*1*4*3*1*5

Bermuda*4*0*0*4*2*14*-12*0