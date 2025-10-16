Fatima, 'Pres' land contrasting wins in RBC Royal Slam basketball

St Francis College’s Micah Ephraim protects the ball from Fatima College’s Kakeem King, during the RBC Royal Slam College Basketball tournamnet game, on October 12, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Area RBC Royal Slam College Basketball. Fatima won 92-36. - Angelo Marcelle

FATIMA College notched their second straight win in the RBC Royal Slam College Basketball competition when they got a blowout 92-36 victory over St Francis Boys’ College at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua on October 12.

Twelve-year-old guard Jakeem King was a shining light in Fatima’s comprehensive result as he had a unique double-double with 17 points and ten steals, to go along with six assists. The lopsided win propelled Fatima to the group A summit with six points from their two games.

Meanwhile, in an epic group B clash, on October 11, Presentation College (San Fernando) got a 94-80 win over St Anthony’s College on the back of a monstrous performance from Michael McCarthy. Having dropped 42 points in his team’s loss on the opening weekend to St Mary’s College, McCarthy showed that it was no fluke and delivered a jaw-dropping stat line, which saw him score a whopping 46 points and grab 29 boards. McCarthy also chipped in with three blocks, four assists and four steals to lead his team past St Anthony’s.

The Westmoorings outfit were led by the pair of Amir Balgobin and Jahiem McLeod, who scored 28 and 17 points respectively.

In the other match, on October 11, Queen’s Royal College handed St Francis their first loss in two days when they got an 82-56 win. Talib Daniel scored 24 points and hauled in six boards, with the Royalians also being being boosted by a double-double from Kevani Boatswain (16 points, 11 boards).

The tourney resumes with action on October 25, with Holy Cross College taking on QRC from 4 pm and St Anthony’s taking on St Mary’s from 6 pm. On October 26, St Francis will battle Holy Cross, with QRC playing the northern giants, Fatima.