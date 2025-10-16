Eastern Connect out Maloney's perfect run in EFA

Eastern Football Association outfit Eastern Connect FC. Photo courtesy Instagram -

FC Maloney (18 points) had their winning run in the 2025 Eastern Football Association (EFA) season stopped at six games on October 12 when they were beaten 4-3 by Eastern Connect FC (16 points) in their group B encounter at Clayton Ince recreation grounds in Maloney.

In a quite thrilling encounter, the second-placed Eastern Connect team got first-half goals from Cadeem Jackie and Corie Dhanoolal, who notched a brace. With the game seemingly heading to an exciting 3-3 draw, Eastern Connect’s Sean Labadie had the final say with a dagger to Maloney’s perfect run with a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage-time to seal the seven-goal affair.

Also in group B, Wallerfield United (13 points) consolidated third spot when they whipped seventh-placed USC Hummers 4-0 at Maracas recreation grounds. Wallerfield were powered by Revaldo Patrick who scored a double, with Emmanuel Phillip and Kevin Thornhill scoring a goal apiece.

As the race for the top four spots in group B tightens with the “Big 8” drawing closer, FC Porto Arima (12 points) moved up to fourth when they defeated Trincity Nationals 3-1, with Wesley Lewis, Rivaldo Patron and veteran attacker Mikheil Peters scoring the goals.

Maracas United (11 points) dropped out of group B’s top four when they played to a goalless draw with with last season’s runners-up CG Poseidon (eight points) in the second game of the Maracas double-header.

In group A, the race for the top four spots were decided, with Heatwave FC (11 points) grabbing fourth when they earned a 2-1 win over the seventh-placed Malabar FC (three points) courtesy goals from Stephen Christopher and Jeremiah Scott. With the victory, Heatwave surpassed La Horquetta XF (eight points) who already played their full quota of seven matches in round-robin play.

With reigning EFA champs Malabar Youngstars (19 points) having secured first place in the group on the previous match day, CPC Athletic International Academy and Athletic United FC (both 15 points) ended group A in second and third respectively despite the latter’s 1-0 win when they clashed on the weekend. Jeremiah Rodriguez scored the lone item for Athletic United as they got past CPC.

The Big 8 will be contested from October 26. The EFA winners will earn $15,000, with the second and third-laced teams receiving $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.