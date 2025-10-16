Dream Team, Merikins Youth Club start SFA Big 6 with wins

DREAM Team and Merikins Youth Club were in winners’ row when the Southern Football Association’s (SFA) “Big 6” competition kicked off with three exciting matches on October 12.

At Moruga Sporting Facility, Merikins jumped out to the early Big 6 lead when they defeated Cedar Hill SC 3-1. Nikel Rawlins scored a brace to lead Merikins, with Kellon Williams also getting on the scoresheet. Cedar Hill’s lone goal was scored by former Shiva Boys’ Hindu College standout Quinn Rodney.

At Union Hall, Dream Team got a 2-1 victory over Moruga FC thanks to goals from Duane Edwards and Jarelle Sutherland, with Kieon LaRode getting the lone item for the visitors.

In Erin, Trippy FC just needed one goal as they defeated Fyzabad FC 1-0 on the back of a strike from Mickell Charles.

In the SFA Executive Cup quarterfinals, which were contested on October 5, Charles was also on target when he helped his team to a 2-1 win over Cedar Hill. Meanwhile, Attiba Marshall scored a brace as Moruga downed Fyzabad 2-1.

Mascall FA defeated Dream Team 3-2 in their quarterfinal matchup, with Quacy Cooper, Matthew-Lee Cummings and Tevin Turner scoring the goals. The other quarterfinal was decided without a ball being kicked as Ste Madeleine Strikers were awarded a 3-0 victory by default over Smart Football Aces.