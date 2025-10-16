Dowlath: Verbal bullying can leave lasting wounds

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath -

EDUCATION Minister Dr Michael Dowlath has urged students to use their voices for positive purposes rather than to wound others, as he reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that every school in TT becomes a safe, inclusive, and emotionally supportive space for learning.

Speaking at the Secondary Schools Anti-Bullying Conference held on October 15 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, Dowlath stressed that schools must be “safe and secure places of learning,” not only for academic development but also for the holistic growth of every child.

“We want to be firm, but we also want to be fair,” Dowlath said, referencing the ministry’s code of conduct on bullying, which prescribes clear penalties for offenders. “Our goal is not just to correct behaviour, but to heal relationships between those who have been involved in acts of bullying. We want to restore those relationships so they can go back into the classroom and learn together.”

The minister emphasised that eliminating bullying requires a collective effort from everyone in the school community – including principals, teachers, school safety officers, parents, and students.

“Adults in schools have a responsibility to ensure that every classroom, every corridor, and every play area is a safe space,” he said.

Caribbean Colour Splash has been hosting this conference since 2016, targeting secondary schools in south Trinidad. This 11th conference, themed Getting to the Root of It, Bullying Identification and Prevention, saw students enagaging in dramatic skits dealing with the issue mimicking life and which has caused government to implement special police units in 50 schools.

Addressing hundreds of secondary school students in attendance, Dowlath urged them to speak up when they witness bullying and to support one another rather than tear each other down.

“Students, you have a responsibility to address any act of bullying that takes place in your school,” he said. “You have a powerful voice – use that voice not to wound others, but to heal, to reconcile, and to build bridges.”

He reminded students that bullying is not just about physical aggression but also involves emotional and verbal abuse. “Zero tolerance does not mean zero compassion,” he added. “Even when someone has been involved in bullying, we want to support them, counsel them, and help them understand what is right.”

Dowlath explained that the ministry has been prioritisng social and emotional learning through its School Support Services (SSS), which include guidance counsellors, social workers, and psychologists. These professionals, he said, play a key role in promoting emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and empathy among students.

“Sometimes, when you’re playing games and lose, you take your ball or bat and walk away,” Dowlath told students. “We want you to learn how to lose gracefully. That’s part of developing your social and emotional intelligence.”

Feature speaker Jenna Julien echoed similar sentiments, urging students to recognise that bullying extends beyond physical acts. “Be careful with your words,” she said. “Name-calling and hurtful language can deeply wound others – it can mean life or death to your victims.”

She was a bit taken aback when students were asked to say which one of three approaches they would take if they saw a girl friend in a fight. The options included: recording it on their phone; jumping in the fight and "backing up” the friend; or calling a teacher or security. The majority of students roared loudly their choice would be option two.

Dowlath closed his remarks with a call to action, urging that the conference not be “just talk” but a movement that inspires real change across the nation’s schools.

“Let this conference become a movement that reaches every corridor, every classroom, and every playground,” he said. “Let it inspire greater acts of kindness in every school in TT.”

He congratulated the students for their participation and reaffirmed the ministry’s “unwavering commitment to creating schools where every child can learn without fear and develop confidence in themselves and in others.”