Dominican Republic closes Nalis' Latin Night series

The audience enjoys the screening of the film Hay un país en el mundo at the Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room at Nalis, Port of Spain on October 13. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

The atmosphere was festive and warm as diplomats, artistes, students and cultural representatives enjoyed a night that combined film, identity and food.

The National Library of Trinidad and Tobago (Nalis), Port of Spain, concluded its annual Latin Night 2025 series with the Dominican Republic as the featured country on October 13.

Nalis corporate communications manager Debbie Goodman welcomed the audience, saying that the purpose of the Latin Night programme is to strengthen cultural exchange between TT and Latin American nations.

“This initiative allows us to know and appreciate the stories, languages and expressions that unite us as a region,” she said. “Through film, music, and literature we discover that we share more than what separates us.”

Goodman thanked the embassies that participated throughout the year and highlighted that the project has sparked great interest in the local community.

“Each country brings its own identity and worldview. Today, with the Dominican Republic, we celebrate a new Caribbean connection that enriches us all,” she added.

The ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Jacobo Jaar, thanked Nalis for dedicating the final night of the series to her country. She emphasised the symbolic value of the documentary shown that evening.

“Hay un país en el mundo is a work that touches the deepest aspects of our history and our national sensitivity,” she said.

“The poem that inspires this production reminds us where we come from, who we are and where we wish to go as a Caribbean nation.”

Jacobo Jaar reaffirmed that culture is a diplomatic tool that unites beyond borders.

“Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic share African roots, a creative spirit and the same Caribbean energy. Events like this confirm that art brings us closer and helps us recognise ourselves in one another,” she noted.

The screening of the 90-minute documentary Hay un país en el mundo, directed by José Enrique Pintor (Pinky Pintor), took place at the Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room.

The film blends landscapes, music, poetry and testimonies that portray Dominican identity. Its title comes from the renowned poem by Pedro Mir, considered a national literary icon.

The audience followed the screening attentively and later shared reflections on the cultural similarities between both countries. The film invited reflection on memory, belonging and Caribbean pride.

At the end of the evening, the embassy hosted a reception offering traditional Dominican food, drinks and sweets prepared by members of the Dominican community in TT.

The Latin Nights 5 series ran from October 1-13, featuring Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Spain and the Dominican Republic.

Spain opened with a flamenco and guitar performance; Argentina presented the dance workshop When Tango Meets Soca, exploring the African roots of tango; Colombia offered a lively dance showcase; Mexico screened Corazón de Mezquite; Peru displayed a photographic exhibition and Brazil, Chile, Cuba and Panama presented diverse cultural activities at the Nalis auditorium.