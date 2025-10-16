Cleanup at St James Park & Amphitheatre

Members of the St James Community Improvement Committee on day one of the cleanup at the St James Park & Amphitheatre. -

The St James Park and Amphitheatre is currently under restoration by the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC).

Known as the home of WeBeat St James Live and other cultural events for over two decades, the space had fallen into disrepair ­– overgrown with bushes, being used as a homeless shelter and even a dumping ground for refuse, said a media release.

Under the current president, Maurice Simpson, vice president Keron Moraldo and a few dedicated members of the St James CIC, the space has been a beehive of clean-up activities designed to restore the site for which it was intended. The committee hopes with the renewal and upgrade of the physical surroundings to create a more aesthetically pleasing look for the “town” while amplifying a sense of community pride and nostalgia for what St James used to be.

The first scope of works was the removal of the fence which separated the park from the amphitheatre and repositioned to the curb.

Two weekends ago, weedwhacker and cutlass wielding members began the onerous task of tearing down the overgrown bushes before the repainting at a later date.

Among those responding to the call by the St James CIC was Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne, who joined members in removing the fence, the release said.

As in the past, there have been several potential discussions with government, the municipal corporation, businesses and burgesses alike on the completion and regular maintenance.

The committee in the release, appealed to corporate Trinidad and Tobago to partner with them in the restoration, refurbishment and revitalisation of the space.

The St James Park & Amphitheatre was part of a "master plan" for tourist development by the then Tidco in 1995 as it was believed that St James presents a special opportunity for a pilot of the Renaissance District concept through the creation of a cultural corridor within the town centre.

The vision then included a system of incentives to be granted under the Code for Renaissance Districts to encourage the refurbishment and improvement of buildings and sidewalks. That vision included The Gateway to the District or Arches, the new facade of the St James Market, resurfacing of the roadway, the introduction of ornamental lighting, landscaping and the placement of benches, an information kiosk and garbage bins at regular intervals.