Catholics mourn passing of ex-American archbishop Gilbert

Edward Gilbert, the American cleric who served as Archbishop of Port of Spain from 2001-2011 died in Florida on October 16. He was 88 - File photo

ARCHBISHOP Emeritus Edward Gilbert has died.

The death of the former Archbishop of Port of Spain was confirmed in an official statement from the Archdiocese of Port of Spain on October 16.

“It is with deep sorrow that the local Catholic community learns of the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Edward Gilbert CsSR.”

It said Gilbert served faithfully as Bishop of Roseau from 1994 to 2001, after which he was installed Archbishop to the Archdiocese of Port of Spain on May 5, 2001, and served until 2011.

“During his episcopal ministry, he strengthened diocesan structures, promoted vocations and fostered deeper collaboration between clergy, religious and laity. We offer our prayers for his soul and extend condolences to his family, the Redemptorist community, and all whom he served. May he rest in peace.”

Reports indicate that the American-born cleric, died on October 16, at the age of 88, in a Redemptorist retirement home in Florida.

He served the church for more than five decades, having been ordained in 1964.

In 1994, Pope John Paul II appointed him Bishop of Roseau (Dominica), where he led significant pastoral and structural reforms. Later, in 2001, he became Archbishop of Port of Spain, serving until his resignation in 2011, which was accepted by Pope Benedict XVI.

His appointment in TT sparked controversy within the priesthood, following the death of Trinidadian Archbishop Clive Pantin, who served in the post for 32 years.

Members of the clergy called the appointment of an American as a "slap in the face" and then Rev Clyde Harvey, now Bishop of Grenada, resigned as chairman of the diocesan clergy executive in protest and threatened to also resign as a parish priest.

At that time, Harvey was quoted in the mainstream media as saying the installation of an American was an insult to the country and the Caribbean and referred to it as “a re-colonisation American-style.”

Support for Harvey’s position came from another Catholic priest Rev Martin Sirju, who stated he issue was not with Gilbert’s integrity, but "To appoint an American Archbishop to the See of Port of Spain is a slap in the face on several levels.”