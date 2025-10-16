Blind to the situation

The US Navy warship USS Sampson docks at a port in Panama City on August 30. - FILE/AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: The national budget has, quite glaringly, ignored the elephant in the room – the precarious geopolitical situation unfolding just miles from our shores. While the government has made much of fiscal consolidation and social spending, it has left precious little fiscal or strategic room to manoeuvre should TT find itself caught in the crossfire of a conflict between Venezuela and the US.

Regardless of the duration or intensity of such a confrontation, the implications for our country are profound. TT’s economy remains heavily dependent on the energy sector, both as a source of export earnings and fiscal revenue. Any attack – direct or collateral – on our offshore platforms, gas pipelines, or petrochemical facilities would cripple production, disrupt revenue flows, and destabilise the wider economy.

Yet, nowhere in this budget is there evidence of contingency planning for that possibility. There are no enhanced allocations for critical infrastructure protection, no mention of strategic reserves, and no sign of a framework for rapid economic response. It is as though our policymakers assume that global volatility will conveniently bypass us.

A responsible national budget in 2025 should anticipate not only domestic demands, but also external shocks. The current posture reflects neither foresight nor prudence. TT cannot afford to be complacent while sitting at the edge of an unfolding geopolitical storm.

A BENNETT

San Fernando