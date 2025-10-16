61 qualify for Carifta Artistic Gymnastics Champs

Academic Flippers’ Analyn Games performs her floor routine, at the Carifta Games trials, at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva on October 11. - Photos by Innis Francis

SIXTY-ONE athletes have qualified to represent TT at the second Carifta Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which flips off on the National Cycling Centre infield in Balmain, Couva, from December 6 to 7.

Eight gymnasts qualified to compete in both the USAG (USA Gymnastics) and the PAGU/FIG (Pan American Gymnastics Union/International Gymnastics Federation) divisions of the competition.

Tots & Tumblers’ Sidney Charles and Dailia Burke will compete in the 16-and-over FIG senior elite category.

Zariah Dopwell-Gittens, Yliana-Rose Sancho, Asia Ali (all of Olympic Wolfpack) and Tots & Tumblers Kaydence Fortune vie for honours in the PAGU 1 nine-to-11 division.

Additionally, the Tots & Tumblers duo of Shanika Joseph and Yandy Stafford represent TT in the PAGU 2 11-13 category.

Gymnasts were selected following the two-day (October 11-12) Carifta trials event at the velodrome. The trials were officiated by four international judges from the Pan American region, led by head judge Mabel Moreno from Colombia.

Altogether, 172 athletes from 12 local clubs took part in the event, with athletes from eight clubs securing positions on the team.

With the results announced immediately after every session, the process was entirely transparent and without query or contest, a TT Gymnastics Federation statement said.

The qualifying athletes secured the highest all-around scores and met a minimum score that was set and communicated prior to the trials event.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Carifta Gymnastics Team:

Level 1

Ages 7 & 8

Kelsey Myland, Cydney Jones, Sophia Douglas (all of Academic Flippers), Genesis Kellar (Thema Williams Academy), Sailah Holder, Nala Burkett, Mercede Gloudon (all of Olympia Wolfpack), Lyla Conyers, Emma Garcia (both of Tots & Tumblers), Reyelle Joseph (Gymnastics Explorers)

Level 2

Ages 7 & 8

Skylar Malchan (Mucurapo Artistic Achievers), Brittney Joseph (Gymnastics Explorers), Emma Ameerali, Lexie Hingwan (both of Tots & Tumblers), Radeyah Batson (Lees Gymnastics)

Ages 9 & 10

Andaya Singh, Azalea Pierre (both of Olympia Wolfpack), Abriana Brooks, Adanna Roy (both of Gymnastics Explorers), Krissanne Ramoutar (Academic Flippers)

Level 3

Ages 7–9

Imora McDonald, Ricquel Marcellin, Avni Lopez(all of Olympia Wolfpack), Harleigh Chin Leung Kam, Eden Miley(both of Tots & Tumblers)

Ages 10–12

Larisah Nevins (Thema Williams Academy), Ashley Camillo-Castillo (Olympia Wolfpack), Zoriah Thornhill (Lees Gymnastics), Savannah Thomson (Tots & Tumblers), Eliana Syder (Teamwork Gymnastics Club)

Level 4

Ages 7–10

Keira-Leigh John, Yarii Alexander (both of Tots & Tumblers), Zoey Ottley (Olympia Wolfpack)

Ages 11–14

Isoke Morgan, Sarah Phillip, Kaitlyn Sambrano (all of Thema Williams Athletic Academy), Isabell Khan (Gymnastics Explorers), Kyra Johnson (Mucurapo Artistic Achievers)

Level 5

Ages 7–11

Coniyah Jones, Caeli La Roche, Me’Hera Callendar (all of Olympia Wolfpack), Arya Hagley (Tots & Tumblers)

Ages 11–14

Isabella Khan (Gymnastics Explorers)

Level 6

Ages 8–12

Zariah Dopwell-Gittens, Asia Ali (Olympia Wolfpack), Kaydence Fortune (Tots & Tumblers)

Ages 13–16

Alicja Chang Kit, Teah Alexander, Aniyah Kanhai, Annabelle Aanensen, Aaliyah Gosai (all of Tots & Tumblers)

Level 7

Ages 8–13

M’Kaiyah Williams (Tots & Tumblers), Yliana-Rose Sancho, Onia Hepburn (Olympia Wolfpack)

Ages 14–18

Faatimah Hibah Baksh, Alissa Mathias (Tots & Tumblers)

Level 8

Ages 8–13

Gabriella Christopher, Gabrielle Webb (both of Tots & Tumblers)

Level 9

Ages 8–13

Yandy Stafford, Shanika Joseph (Tots & Tumblers)

Level 10

14 and over

Sidney Charles (Tots & Tumblers)

PAGU 1

Ages 9–11

Zariah Dopwell-Gittens, Yliana-Rose Sancho, Asia Ali (Olympia Wolfpack), Kaydence Fortune (Tots & Tumblers)

PAGU 2

Ages 11–13

Shanika Joseph, Yandy Stafford (both of Tots & Tumblers Gymnastic Club)

FIG Senior Elite

16 and over

Sidney Charles, Dailia Burke (Tots & Tumblers)