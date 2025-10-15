Women Warriors open Concacaf W Qualifiers vs Barbados on Nov. 30

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s senior women’s football team kick off their 2025/26 Concacaf Women Qualifiers away to Barbados on November 30.

This was confirmed on October 14 when Concacaf announced the schedule for the first week of qualifier matches.

TT are in group F alongside the Bajans, El Salvador and Honduras. After their opening fixture, TT resume their campaign away to Honduras on March 4, 2026, followed by a home game against El Salvador.

Two weeks ago, former senior men’s team coach Angus Eve was appointed head coach of the Women Warriors. Successful TT Premier Football League coach Densill Theobald serves as assistant coach.

With the schedule now confirmed, TT’s women have six more weeks to get in as much training and experience ahead of their first test against Barbados.

The Concacaf W Qualifiers will be played across the three FIFA women’s international match windows running from November 2025 through April 2026, and serve as the preliminary stage of the 2026 Concacaf W Championship.

The competition will feature 29 member associations – excluding the region’s two highest-ranked nations (USA and Canada). At the conclusion of the Concacaf W Qualifiers, the six group winners will join the US and Canada in next year’s eight-team Concacaf W Championship.

The Concacaf W Championship serves as the confederation’s qualifier for both the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 and the 2028 LA Summer Olympics, and will be the first of three major centralised tournaments in the confederation’s revamped women’s national team calendar, unveiled in September 2024.

Concacaf W Qualifiers Groups

Group A: Mexico, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, US Virgin Islands

Group B: Jamaica, Guyana, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda

Group C: Costa Rica, Guatemala, Bermuda, Grenada, Cayman Islands

Group D: Haiti, Dominican Republic, Suriname, Belize, Anguilla

Group E: Panama, Cuba, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Curacao, Aruba

Group F: Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Honduras, Barbados