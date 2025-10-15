Tancoo: Hotel school to be reopened

A TTHTI student fillets a fish during the school's Iron Chef Competition, TT Hotel and Hospitality Institute, Airways Road, Chaguaramas. FILE PHOTO -

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo has announced the government's intention to reopen the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) in Chaguaramas

“That school was created for the purpose of training people that work in that industry including chefs and support staff.”

TTHTI closed in 2020 owing to covid19 restrictions and the non-payment of subventions by the previous government. The institute previously operated for around 20 years.

Tancoo also confirmed a similar development in Tobago.

He said more information will be given by the Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj.