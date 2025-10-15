Sa’Rai King is T&TEC Divali queen

Miss T&TEC Divali Queen, Sa'Rai King representing Distribution East flanked by second runner-up Shamene Ramrattan, left, and first runner-up Gabrielle Moore in the Ministry of Public Utilities and T&TEC 19th edition Divali Queen show at Couva Main Road Carpark on October 12. - Photos by Innis Francis

It was an elaborate fanfare of colour and lights as nine young women from various T&TEC offices around Trinidad represented their departments at the 19th Divali celebration at the Couva Main Road Carpark on October 12.

The show was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Utilities and also featured a departmental bamboo bending competition.

In the queen competition contestants showcased their talents and knowledge of the celebrations.

Prizes in the total of $11,000, trophies and hampers were announced by Minister of Public Utilities and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath to be distributed from his salary.

Distribution South and Public Lighting Department won the bamboo bending competition followed by Distribution North and Head Office in second place and Mount Hope and Supplies Department placing third.

In the queen competition, Sa’Rai King of Distribution East placed first with Gabrielle Moore from Mount Hope and Shaman Ramrattan in the Transmission Division first as first and second runners-up respectively.