Roxborough Gunners floor Patience Hill in Tobago T10 windball final

Kabs Solutions Roxborough Gunners players celebrate winning the Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket League title at Parade Grounds in Bacolet on October 12. Photo courtesy Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket League -

KABS Solutions Roxborough Gunners ended Patience Hill Mumbai’s unbeaten run in stunning fashion in the Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket Championship when they stormed to an emphatic eighth-wicket victory in their October 12 final at the Parade Grounds in Bacolet.

Patience Hill won all five matches to top group A, before brushing aside Buccoo United in the quarterfinal and defeating outgoing champs Jade Monkey Belle Garden Cuzins by 19 runs in the semifinal.

In the final, though, Patience Hill found their match against the Gunners, who rattled off three wins to top group B. Batting first, Patience Hill were limited to a modest 80 for eight with former TT under-19 captain Olando James (31 off 22 balls) making the only score of note.

Just one other Patience Hill player got into double figures as their innings was stalled by the pair of Afiba Mckenna (two for 14) and Kwani Thomas (two for nine), who both returned impressive figures for the Gunners.

In reply, the Gunners lost opening batsman Freedom McKenna for a duck in the second over, but it was smooth sailing thereafter as they raced to 81 for one in just 5.2 overs. Elegant Gunners skipper Jahron Alfred was at his best as he slammed five sixes on his way to 38 not out off 22 balls, with Desron Jack scoring an unbeaten 21 off 12 balls as the pair put on 79 in quick time to take their team to the commanding win.

Alfred’s innings in the final crowned a fine showing by the right-hander in the tourney as he finished as the leading run-scorer with 230 runs and took home the MVP award.

In the semifinals played earlier in the day, Alfred made 51 off 27 to take the Gunners to 124 for seven against Goodwood Knight Riders, with Thomas making 20 not out off just five balls at the back end. In reply, Goodwood managed just 85 for nine, with Thomas (three for three) and Alfred (two for 23) completing fine individual efforts. Opening bowler Dazel Hazel (two for two) was also excellent in the Gunners’ semifinal win and took the wickets of Aalon Reid and Kerron Rampersad in the first over of the game.

Over $30,000 in cash prizes were distributed, with the Gunners taking away a $10,000 prize for their championship win. Mason Hall Challengers’ Renelle Reid took eight wickets in the tourney and copped the award for best female player.