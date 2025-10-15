Procope continues marathon swim, thanks supporters during break

John Procope during his swim around Tobago with a member of his supporting crew. Procope is aiming to swim 100K around Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PROCOPE FACEBOOK -

JOHN Procope took a break during his swim to thank all his supporters for their encouragement as he continues his goal of swimming around Tobago.

Around 2.40 pm on October 14, Procope spoke briefly at the jetty at Blue Waters Inn at Batteaux Bay in Speyside.

While treading water, Procope said, “A big shout out and many thanks to all family and friends and supporters who helped make this thing possible and who made sure that we were being appreciated for what we were doing.”

Procope began his 100K swim at 9 am on October 13 at Pigeon Point.

His aim is to complete the swim on the morning of October 15. The first half of the swim is in the Caribbean Sea, which normally has calmer waters, but the second half of the swim in the Atlantic Ocean may have challenges with more choppy waters.

His support team includes two other swimmers – Jacob Cox and William Carr – who will accompany Procope part of the way.

A support vessel with food and water is on hand to help Procope, along with a person on a kayak.

This is not the first time Procope has attempted to accomplish what most will see as an impossible mission.

In October 2024, Procope completed a swim from Tobago to Trinidad in about 25 hours.