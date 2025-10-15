Privy Council going to pot?

LGBTQ+ activist Jason Jones. - File Photo

THE EDITOR: There are a number of bases on which the Privy Council is wrong to have accepted the appeal in the Jason Jones case. The court was not established as TT’s supreme judicial tribunal to change the Constitution or change laws already in there. Parliament alone can do these.

The court is established to make sure that new laws conform to it. On top of which, the court does not make law or licence that as yet Parliament has not determined. Which is to say that even before the question of amending the Constitution could arise, it is Parliament that first passes laws that then become subject to the court’s testing adherence to the Constitution.

The court also is to make sure that laws in general that have been passed are duly upheld. It is not empowered to make them inoperable once they are within the frame of the Constitution within which they and the court stand.

Thus, in the matter involving Jones, you have, on the one hand, a law that cannot be undone being suspended in order to allow a claimant, whose personal declarations would make him subject of police investigation, some “chance” to overturn the law plainly set in the constitutional remit.

There is no provision in the Constitution nor is there allowance in procedure law for the judiciary and the Privy Council to entertain and process such claims. The invocation of “changed times” or “new era” is not a formula in the Constitution. It is not given in the Constitution to adapt the nation via the Privy Council to socialised movements or ideas that take hold elsewhere.

All that has just been described is trite law and is well-known. So it needs to be added alongside, that, in fact, no part of it is ever kept in abeyance partially. The whole thing works as the unit which it is. By diverting from this way, all other branches of law, civil and criminal, become subject to mutation accordingly and it is also trite law that this too is not the assignment of the Privy Council and is not something under its management.

E GALY

via e-mail