Penal man critical after gas tank explodes

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A 28-year-old man of Sunrees Road, Penal, is in critical condition after his liquid petroleum gas tank exploded on October 13.

The man's uncle told investigators that around 3.45 pm, he was at home when he heard a loud explosion. Upon checking, he saw his nephew's downstairs apartment on fire.

The labourer sustained injuries to his face and was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was warded in the intensive care unit.

Fire officers of the Mon Repos Fire Station responded and extinguished the blaze, and determined it was caused by the explosion of a 20-pound gas cylinder in the kitchen.

There have been several gas tank explosions this year, with about half a dozen injuries and three fatalities.

On September 27, Ria George died at the San Fernando Hospital after she was injured when her gas tank exploded at her Diggity Trace home almost two months earlier.

Following George's death, the National Petroleum Marketing Company advised people to inspect newly purchased tanks for leaks with soapy water. It said any defects should be immediately reported.

Raquel Babwah, 44, died days after a suspected gas tank explosion at her Mt Pleasant Road in Springvale Village, Claxton Bay, in June.

Naomi Aliyah Mya De Mille, 19, died at hospital after a similar suspected explosion at her Lopinot home in April.